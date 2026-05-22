Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Biogen shares dropped approximately 6.4% in a single session after Phase 2 CELIA trial data for diranersen missed its primary endpoint -- wiping out billions in market value.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) investors lost approximately 6.4% per share on May 14, 2026, when the company disclosed that its Phase 2 "CELIA" trial for diranersen (BIIB080) failed to meet its primary dose-response endpoint in early Alzheimer's disease. Shareholders who lost money on BIIB are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The stock fell sharply on heavy volume following the May 14 topline data release. Biogen had previously signaled confidence in its pipeline during its Q1 2025 earnings call, with management stating they expected to see data from BIIB080 in early Alzheimer's disease sometime around mid-year." The CELIA trial did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint. The magnitude of the single-session decline reflected the market's reassessment of Biogen's near-term pipeline value.

If you purchased Biogen shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIIB Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BIIB investigation?A: Investors who purchased BIIB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did BIIB stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 6.4% in a single session on May 14, 2026, after Biogen disclosed that its Phase 2 CELIA trial for diranersen failed to meet its primary dose-response endpoint. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Biogen made materially false or misleading statements regarding its pipeline prospects and the status of the CELIA trial, particularly in filings that omitted reference to the upcoming data readout. When the trial results were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BIIB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my BIIB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BIIB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP