Biogen Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen shares dropped 6.4% after Phase 2 CELIA trial data revealed information absent from the Company's filings.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) investors lost approximately 6.4% per share on May 14, 2026, after Phase 2 "CELIA" topline data for diranersen missed its primary dose-response endpoint. Shareholders who lost money on BIIB are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Biogen published a press release on May 14, 2026, announcing that CELIA did not meet its primary endpoint assessing dose response;. The Company further stated that based on the strength of the biomarker and efficacy data, Biogen plans to advance diranersen to registrational development anyway.

If you purchased Biogen shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIIB Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BIIB investigation?A: Investors who purchased BIIB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Biogen made materially false or misleading statements regarding the failure of CELIA to meet its primary endpoint. When the Phase 2 CELIA data became public, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BIIB stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 6.4% on May 14, 2026, after the Company released Phase 2 CELIA topline data for diranersen showing the trial failed to meet its primary dose-response endpoint.

Q: What do BIIB investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BIIB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BIIB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP