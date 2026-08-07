SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Certain Officers and Directors of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO)

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties. If you are a current shareholder of FBIO, you can obtain additional information here:

https://zlk.com/compensation2/fbio-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact the firm. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP