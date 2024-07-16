Biogen Inc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - BIIB

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BIIB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of BIIB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 3, 2022 to February 13, 2024

DEADLINE: July 22, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Biogen overstated its efforts to enhance controls and procedures. The Company failed to maintain adequate controls especially in business operations in foreign countries. The Company's employees were engaging in illegal behaviors in certain foreign markets. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Biogen, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, please contact David Schwartz, Esq., at 914-206-9742, or by email at [email protected]

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP