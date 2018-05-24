BioGX Launches Six CE-Mark Tests for Meningitis and Antibiotic Resistance

"With the availability of eleven CE-Mark tests, BioGX B.V. continues its leadership position in developing and manufacturing tests for the BD MAX™ platform. Expect no less from us for the next generation of Sample-to-Answer open platforms," said BioGX CEO Shazi Iqbal, Ph.D.

According to BioGX's Executive Vice President and CSO, Michael Vickery, Ph.D., "BioGX is uniquely equipped to keep pace with changing clinical needs in a world of new emerging pathogens, ever increasing identification of new molecular diagnostic targets, and improved detection technology. Our platform agnostic Sample-Ready™ lyophilized reagents, lean and scalable manufacturing, talented scientific team with a decade of Sample-to-Answer product development expertise, and exceptional customer partnerships, enable us to rapidly expand menu of multiplex assays for use on virtually any platform."

The six new CE-Mark Meningitis and Antibiotic Resistance tests on BD MAX™ are:

Viral Meningitis HSV/VZV - Aids in diagnosis of viral meningitis infection by detecting the presence of DNA from HSV-1, HSV-2, and VZV. Bacterial Meningitis NSH - Aids in diagnosis of bacterial meningitis infection by detecting the presence of DNA from Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae. Bacterial Meningitis ELGBS - Aids in the diagnosis of bacterial meningitis infection by detecting the presence of DNA from Escherichia coli, Listeria spp., and Group B Streptococcus. Carbapenem Resistance KNO - Aids in detection of carbapenem resistant Enterobacteriaceae and other organisms resistant to carbapenem harboring DNA from resistance genes KPC, NDM-1, and OXA-48. Carbapenem/Colistin Resistance VGM - Aids in detection of carbapenem and/or colistin resistant Enterobacteriaceae and other organisms resistant to carbapenem and/or colistin harboring DNA from resistance genes VIM, GES, and mcr-1. Vancomycin Resistance - Aids in detection of vancomycin resistant Enterococcus and other organisms resistant to vancomycin harboring DNA from resistance genes vanA, vanB, vanC1, and vanC2/3.

BioGX B.V.'s CE-Mark products are marketed and sold exclusively by BioGX B.V. or its authorized distributors and are not available for sale in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.biogx.com/eu.

About BioGX B.V.

BioGX B.V., based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, is a provider of molecular diagnostics reagents across diverse clinical applications. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioGX, headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About BioGX

BioGX provides partner-specified formulation and manufacturing services for custom molecular reagent components. Operating in a cGMP compliant environment, BioGX has over a decade of experience in applying its proprietary platform-agnostic reagent technology across a variety of real-time PCR and Next Generation Sequencing platforms. BioGX's Sample-Ready™ technology is applied within clinical, food safety, pharma, and water quality analysis industries worldwide.

*BD MAX™ is a registered trademark of Becton, Dickinson and Company.

