BIOHACKING CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES STEMREGENⓇ WILL RETURN AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR 2025

DALLAS, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMREGEN Ⓡ , the trailblazer in stem cell science-backed supplements that support the body's innate repair system, is proud to announce that they'll be returning for a second year in a row as title sponsor for the 2025 Biohacking Conference, hosted by Dave Asprey, the Father of Biohacking.

The 11th Annual Biohacking Conference hosted by Dave Asprey on May 28-30, 2025 in Austin, TX

The news was jointly announced on stage during closing remarks at this year's conference on June 1, 2024 by Asprey, along with Stemregen Founder and Chief Science Officer Christian Drapeau MSc. and its Chairman of the Board Nicholas Zaldastani. The announcement builds on news of the brand's expanded product portfolio to optimize healthy stem cell function, with new products including STEMREGEN® Sport designed for professional athletes and those undergoing regular strenuous physical activity, STEMREGEN® Mobilize to enhance the ability of stem cells to circulate throughout the body, and STEMREGEN® Signal to clear the way for stem cells to find tissues in need of repair. Products are available individually, and as part of two different supplement protocols for maximum effect.

"We're truly thrilled that Stemregen will be back as title sponsor next year," said Dave Asprey, Father of Biohacking, NYT Bestselling Author and Founder of Upgrade Labs, Danger Coffee, and 40 Years of Zen. "We see great potential for long-term partnership with Stemregen as we continue to build the event, lead and grow the industry and most importantly, serve our community with best-in-class products and information."

As a renowned stem cell expert and scientist, Drapeau discussed at the conference the latest in his ongoing research, including applications for stem cell mobilization and signaling capabilities. He was the first to propose and publish the hypothesis that stem cells constitute the repair system of the body, as published in Medical Hypotheses (2002) and his book Cracking the Stem Cell Code (2010).

"The Biohacking Conference is an incredible showcase for our brand and products and we are excited to return next year," said Ryan Riley, CEO of Stemregen. "We love that the biohacking community is full of people who think critically about health and are looking for the most advanced and cutting-edge supplements for optimal health and longevity."

For more information about Stemregen and its scientific inventor and Founder, follow @StemCellChristian on TikTok and Instagram, and @Stemregen on Instagram. For more information on the 2025 Biohacking Conference, follow @Dave.Asprey and @The.BiohackingConference on Instagram.

ABOUT STEMREGEN®

Stemregen creates supplements containing plant extracts and bioactives sourced from around the globe that have been documented to naturally increase the number of circulating stem cells in the human body. Its core product includes Stemberry™; a sea buckthorn berry extract, Stemaloe™; a unique species of aloe from Madagascar, and other ingredients. One serving of two capsules was documented to trigger the release of an average of 10 million additional stem cells from bone marrow to help support the body's innate repair system, paving the way for healthy aging with optimal health and longevity. For more information, go to stemregen.co .

ABOUT THE BIOHACKING CONFERENCE

Hosted by the "Father of Biohacking" Dave Asprey and Upgrade Labs , the Biohacking Conference is the largest biohacking conference in the world and will take place in Austin, Texas for the first time in 2025.

