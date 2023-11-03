Biohacking Market size to grow by USD 32.68 billion from 2023-2028| Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness and more among the key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biohacking Market size is expected to increase by USD 32.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness, Biostrap USA LLC, Fitbit LLC, Halo Neuro Inc., Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., InteraXon Inc., NEUROHACKER COLLECTIVE LLC, Nuanic Oy, Oura Health Oy, Soylent Nutrition Inc., Synthego Corp., The ODIN, Thync Global Inc., True Wellness LLC, Vigofere Oy and Viome Life Sciences Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biohacking Market 2024-2028

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Apalon LLC: The company offers biohacking solutions such as MoodKit and Moodnotes through its subsidiary Thriveport LLC.

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Regional Analysis

Projections indicate that North America is expected to make a substantial 41% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The North American region, led by the United States and closely followed by Canada, is set to take the lead in the biohacking market for 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of a sizable, health-conscious population with the means to invest in connected fitness equipment, fostering the adoption of biohacking in North America. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of age-related health conditions is expected to drive the demand for biohacking in North America during the forecast period.

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by Product (Wearables and Smart drugs), Application (Forensic science, Synthetic biology, Genetic engineering, and Others), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The wearables segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Wearable technology plays a significant role in the biohacking movement, which aims to improve human health and well-being through the integration of technology and data. These sophisticated devices, ranging from smartwatches to fitness trackers, empower users to monitor various aspects of their physiology in real-time. The demand for wearables is on a significant rise, and their capabilities for tracking and analyzing activities continue to advance each year.

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Increasing need for daily exercise due to hectic work and lifestyle-related issues

Growing global prevalence of overweight and obesity, impacting cancer rates

Gradual increase in consumer awareness of healthy living through various media channels

The surge in fitness activities is driving market growth by adopting technology and data for improved well-being.

Trend - Rising consumer interest in yoga, aerobics, and mixed martial arts is the primary trend shaping market growth.

What are the key data covered in this biohacking market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biohacking market between 2024 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the biohacking market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biohacking market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Applications Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

SOURCE Technavio