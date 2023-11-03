Biohacking Market size to grow by USD 32.68 billion from 2023-2028| Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness and more among the key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biohacking Market size is expected to increase by USD 32.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including Apalon LLC, Apple Inc., Beeblesoft Ltd., Biohacker Center Store, Biohackers Health and Fitness, Biostrap USA LLC, Fitbit LLC, Halo Neuro Inc., Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., InteraXon Inc., NEUROHACKER COLLECTIVE LLC, Nuanic Oy, Oura Health Oy, Soylent Nutrition Inc., Synthego Corp., The ODIN, Thync Global Inc., True Wellness LLC, Vigofere Oy and Viome Life Sciences Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biohacking Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biohacking Market 2024-2028

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Apalon LLC: The company offers biohacking solutions such as MoodKit and Moodnotes through its subsidiary Thriveport LLC.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Regional Analysis

Projections indicate that North America is expected to make a substantial 41% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The North American region, led by the United States and closely followed by Canada, is set to take the lead in the biohacking market for 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of a sizable, health-conscious population with the means to invest in connected fitness equipment, fostering the adoption of biohacking in North America. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of age-related health conditions is expected to drive the demand for biohacking in North America during the forecast period.

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by Product (Wearables and Smart drugs), Application (Forensic science, Synthetic biology, Genetic engineering, and Others), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The wearables segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Wearable technology plays a significant role in the biohacking movement, which aims to improve human health and well-being through the integration of technology and data. These sophisticated devices, ranging from smartwatches to fitness trackers, empower users to monitor various aspects of their physiology in real-time. The demand for wearables is on a significant rise, and their capabilities for tracking and analyzing activities continue to advance each year.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Biohacking Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Rising awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle
  • Increasing need for daily exercise due to hectic work and lifestyle-related issues
  • Growing global prevalence of overweight and obesity, impacting cancer rates
  • Gradual increase in consumer awareness of healthy living through various media channels
  • The surge in fitness activities is driving market growth by adopting technology and data for improved well-being.

Trend - Rising consumer interest in yoga, aerobics, and mixed martial arts is the primary trend shaping market growth.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

Zero Trust Security Market: The zero trust security market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%.

Cyber Weapon Market: The Cyber Weapon Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8.08 billion.

What are the key data covered in this biohacking market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biohacking market between 2024 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the biohacking market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biohacking market vendors.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Applications
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Medical Foam Market size to increase by USD 11.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

Medical Foam Market size to increase by USD 11.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| 3M Co., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

The Medical Foam Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to...
Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market is estimated to increase by USD 735.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.