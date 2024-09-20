Biohaven Announces Conference Call to Discuss Topline Pivotal Study Results in Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Conference call and webcast to be held Monday, September 23 , at 8:30am ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (Biohaven), today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss topline data from Study BHV4157-206-RWE (NCT06529146), a study designed in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to assess the effectiveness of troriluzole in Spinocerebellar Ataxia.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Biohaven will hold a live conference call and webcast Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live event may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Biohaven's website at https://ir.biohaven.com/events-presentations/events. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

About Troriluzole

Troriluzole is a new chemical entity (NCE) and third-generation prodrug that modulates glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the human body. The primary mode of action of troriluzole is reducing synaptic levels of glutamate. Troriluzole increases glutamate uptake from the synapse, by augmenting the expression and function of excitatory amino acid transporters located on glial cells that play a key role in clearing glutamate from the synapse. Troriluzole has the potential to be developed in a number of other diseases associated with excessive glutamate. More information about troriluzole can be found at the Biohaven's website: https://www.biohaven.com/pipeline/clinical-programs/glutamate/.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. The company is advancing its innovative portfolio of therapeutics, leveraging its proven drug development experience and multiple proprietary drug development platforms. Biohaven's extensive clinical and preclinical programs include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and mood disorders; extracellular protein degradation for immunological diseases; TRPM3 antagonism for migraine and neuropathic pain; TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for neuroinflammatory disorders; glutamate modulation for OCD and SCA (spinocerebellar ataxia); myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular and metabolic diseases, including SMA and obesity; antibody recruiting bispecific molecules and antibody drug conjugates for cancer. For more information, visit www.biohaven.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class therapies; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (201) 248-0741

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (312) 961-2502

SOURCE Biohaven Ltd.