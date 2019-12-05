Biohaven Announces Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent on Troriluzole by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) ("Biohaven" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of late-stage product candidates for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Pat. No. 10,485,791 on November 26, 2019 relating to troriluzole.

Biohaven's patent is directed to the composition of matter of troriluzole, a novel prodrug of a glutamate modulator, as well as other compounds, pharmaceutical compositions and methods of treating diseases including, for example, neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and depression. The U.S. patent is not expected to expire before February 26, 2036, not including a possible patent term restoration of up to five years as provided under the Drug Price Competition and Patent Restoration Act (35 U.S.C. §156).

Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO of Biohaven commented, "We are particularly excited about the grant of this composition of matter patent in anticipation of upcoming results from multiple troriluzole Phase 2/3 clinical trials. The USPTO's issuance of this patent enhances the strength of our intellectual property protection around glutamate modulating agents and troriluzole. This patent further supports our ongoing R&D efforts in treating neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Given the devastating impact of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disease on patients, their families and the healthcare system, we need to urgently assess novel treatment interventions targeting the underlying pathophysiology of this illness."

About Troriluzole

Troriluzole is a third-generation prodrug and new chemical entity that modulates glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the human body. The primary mode of action of troriluzole is normalizing synaptic levels of glutamate. Troriluzole increases glutamate uptake from the synapse, by augmenting the expression and function of excitatory amino acid transporters located on glial cells that play a key role in clearing glutamate from the synapse. More information about troriluzole can be found at the Company's website: https://www.biohavenpharma.com/science-pipeline/glutamate/troriluzole

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, Rutgers, and ALS Biopharma LLC. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation, and myeloperoxidase inhibitor platforms. Biohaven's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol BHVN. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release, including any expected patent expiration dates, relationship of the patent to any of the Company's programs including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, depression or Alzheimer's disease are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the "believe" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans and objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including uncertainties relating to the future clinical success of troriluzole. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

