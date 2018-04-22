Biohaven Announces Robust Clinical Data with Single Dose Rimegepant That Defines Acute and Durable Benefits to Patients: The First Oral CGRP Receptor Antagonist to Deliver Positive Data on Pain Freedom and Most Bothersome Symptom in Two Pivotal Phase 3 Trials in Acute Treatment of Migraine

A durable effect with rimegepant was achieved with pain freedom lasting up to 48 hours following a single dose. The percent of patients experiencing pain freedom between 0 to 8 hours after dosing is depicted in the Kaplan-Meier curves in Figure 1. The percent of patients experiencing sustained pain freedom from 2 to 24 hours and through 2 to 48 hours is shown in the accompanying table. Increasing benefit is evident from 2 to 4 hours with durability of these effects lasting through 48 hours.

Figure 1: Durable Treatment Effects on Pain Freedom1

Approximately 90% of patients who took rimegepant and no rescue medications achieved the clinically important endpoint of pain relief within 8 hours, which signifies an important return to daily function (Figure 2). Onset of pain relief was observed early with numerical separation evident approximately 30-45 minutes post-dosing. By 90 minutes statistical significance was achieved in both studies. Pain relief was sustained throughout 48 hours (Figure 2). The sustained pain relief profile was similar to that observed for sustained pain freedom.

Figure 2: Durable Treatment Effects on Pain Relief2

Pain relief is associated with reduced disability and function as shown in these studies (Figure 3). Rimegepant-treated patients showed improvement on functional disability at 2 hours post-dosing in both pivotal trals. This outcome is clinically important because it indicates the patient's recovery and ability to resume daily activities.

Figure 3: Freedom from Functional Disability (Patients Achieving Normal Function)3

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven, commented, "We are proud to be the first to deliver a positive dataset from two Phase 3 pivotal trials meeting current FDA guidance that shows robust and durable clinical benefit from a single dose of an oral CGRP receptor antagonist in the acute treatment of migraine. The strength of these data are highlighted by rimegepant showing benefits over placebo in 11 out of 13 prespecified primary and secondary outcome measures in both trials. Our observations in both trials of comprehensive and durable efficacy, a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and the ease of oral dosing, together represent an attractive profile to submit to regulatory authorities with the goal of ultimately bringing relief to patients suffering from migraine."

Richard B. Lipton, M.D., Vice Chair of Neurology, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Chair of Biohaven's CGRP Scientific Advisory Board added, "The single dose data from these two clinical trials are very exciting as rimegepant brings forward a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated important clinical benefit to patients. Most of the patients I see with migraine are actively working and raising children, and relieving pain and restoring function means they can once again take care of their families and return to work. The new data reviewed today encourages me that rimegepant, if approved, can meet their needs for an acute treatment with lasting clinical benefit."

Over 36 million Americans suffer from migraine. Acute attacks of migraine can differ in intensity and frequency, with many being highly disabling. More than 90% of migraine sufferers are unable to work or function normally during an attack. CGRP receptor antagonists represent a novel class of drug candidates for the treatment of migraine and are the first new class specific to the acute treatment of migraine in over 25 years. This unique and specific mode of action potentially offers an alternative to current agents, particularly for those who have contraindications to the use of triptans, such as patients with underlying cardiovascular diseases, or for patients who do not respond to triptans.

For full presentation including use of rescue medications, patient preference, safety summary and other secondary outcome measures see the Events page on the company website (see link below).

