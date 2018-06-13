Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award Winner in New York Region

"I am honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of the Year award winner in New York," said Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO. "This distinction reflects the incredible team we have at Biohaven and our commitment to developing treatments for patients with a severe unmet need."

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of the Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Dr. Coric is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, Rutgers, ALS Biopharma LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist and glutamate modulation platforms. The company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol BHVN. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

