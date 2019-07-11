Biohaven Launches 'Demand More' Campaign At 2019 American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting: Highlighting Patient Needs In Acute Treatment Of Migraine

The 'Demand More' campaign is based on research that suggests patients aren't getting the relief they want and need from their current acute treatments. In surveys of patients with migraine, 56 percent of patients reported they still experienced migraine pain two hours post-treatment, 1 and 54 percent of patients taking existing acute treatments reported inadequate pain relief at 24 hours. 1 Approximately 48 percent of patients weren't satisfied with their ability to function after taking their current acute treatment. 2 Approximately 67 percent of patients reported they delayed or avoided acute medications due to concerns about side effects. 3

"Patients want more from acute treatment of migraine, and there is a growing demand and market for new options," said BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine and Common Diseases, Biohaven. "We are committed to increasing awareness among physicians about how patients define real relief and what patients want and need from their acute treatment of migraine."

According to the American Headache Society's (AHS) 2018 Consensus Statement, acute treatments should give patients fast, consistent relief of migraine symptoms, without recurrence.4 Additionally, data shows that inadequate acute treatment is associated with an increased risk for increasing migraine frequency and severity (disease progression to Chronic Migraine5).

The campaign engages healthcare providers via a unique exhibit experience, microsite, digital media, and interactive components that allow them to add their voice to the movement and to highlight what they want most for their patients from an acute treatment for migraine. It will roll out to patient audiences in the near future. To learn more about the campaign, visit the Biohaven Booth #315 at the AHS meeting or www.realrelieffrommigraine.com.

About Migraine

Migraine is a debilitating and recurrent disease characterized by attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia). There are over 39 million people in the U.S. who suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. There is a significant unmet need for new acute treatments for migraine as there has been only modest improvement in acute treatment since the 1990s.

About Biohaven



Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, ALS Biopharma LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation and myeloperoxidase inhibition platforms. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's business and product candidate plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to: the effectiveness and safety of rimegepant, the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of the Company's planned and ongoing clinical trials, the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA, the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings, the potential commercialization of the Company's product candidates and the potential for the Company's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies. The use of certain words, including "believe", "continue", "may", "on track", "expects" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2019. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

References:

