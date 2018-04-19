Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Phase 3 Rimegepant Data to be Released at Investor Event Held Concurrently with the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Meeting in Los Angeles

Biohaven recently announced successful achievement of both co-primary endpoints in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of rimegepant, an oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine. In each trial, rimegepant met the co-primary efficacy endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom (MBS) at two hours post-dose. During the event, a panel of migraine experts will discuss the potential therapeutic benefits associated with the rimegepant Phase 3 clinical trial results.

Topic of Discussion:

Rimegepant Phase 3 Update: Single-Dose Durable Headache Relief and Return to Function Endpoints. Pivotal trial presentation by Dr. Richard Lipton followed by migraine expert panel discussion.

Migraine Expert Panel :

DAVID W. DODICK , MD ; Mayo Clinic Arizona : Professor, Department of Neurology

; : Professor, Department of Neurology PETER GOADSBY , MD PhD ; King's College London : Professor of Neurology; and Director, King's Clinical Research Facility, King's College Hospital

; : Professor of Neurology; and Director, King's Clinical Research Facility, King's College Hospital SUSAN HUTCHINSON , MD ; Orange County Migraine & Headache Center : Director; President, Headache Cooperative of the Pacific

; : Director; President, Headache Cooperative of the Pacific RICHARD B. LIPTON , MD; Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Edwin S. Lowe Professor and Vice Chair of Neurology; Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health; Director, Montefiore Headache Center

Webcast

Biohaven will host a live video webcast of the event starting at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). To access the video webcast with slides, please visit the "Events" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.biohavenpharma.com/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website after the event. Institutional investors and analysts may RSVP to attend in person by contacting bkorb@troutgroup.com.

About Rimegepant

Rimegepant is Biohaven's orally-dosed calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, which the Company is developing as an acute treatment for migraine. Rimegepant represents a novel mechanism that targets the underlying pathophysiology of migraine without causing vasoconstriction. The efficacy and safety profile of rimegepant has now been consistently established across three randomized controlled trials to date: the two recently announced pivotal Phase 3 studies, and a previously reported Phase 2b study. The co-primary endpoints achieved in the Phase 3 trials are consistent with regulatory guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provide the basis for a planned submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA in 2019.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, ALS Biopharma LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist and glutamate modulation platforms. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

For further information, contact Dr. Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer, at Vlad.Coric@biohavenharma.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-pharmaceuticals-announces-additional-phase-3-rimegepant-data-to-be-released-at-investor-event-held-concurrently-with-the-2018-american-academy-of-neurology-meeting-in-los-angeles-300632726.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.biohavenpharma.com

