Biohaven Signs Cody Ware as Driver for Nurtec® ODT Chevrolet for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Cody Ware commented, "I am pumped to head to Daytona International Speedway with Biohaven as our primary sponsor. As a person with migraine, it's even more meaningful for me to drive the Nurtec ODT #51 car to raise awareness of this debilitating disease, especially at the biggest race of the year. We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2021, and I look forward to competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again."

A veteran of 51 starts across the top three NASCAR series, Cody has highlights of a 7th place finish at the Charlotte Roval in the Xfinity series and a 19th place finish at Talladega in the NASCAR Cup series. Cody's career accolades also include the 2020 Asian Le Mans series championship along with 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Rookie of the Year.

Vlad Coric, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven stated, "We are very excited that Cody will be driving the Nurtec ODT car at the NASCAR races and to be working with him to raise awareness about migraine and Nurtec ODT. As a person with migraine and someone who has to deal with so many migraine triggers on the racetrack, Cody will help elevate the conversation about the importance of an effective acute treatment for migraine."

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Nurtec ODT was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT). A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.

Rick Ware, former driver and current team owner, said, "We are super excited to start the season off at Daytona International Speedway, where we have had some great runs in the past. This will be the first race as part of the Nurtec ODT partnership, and we are hoping to have a successful day on the track, and bring home a great finish for the team and our sponsor."

About Rick Ware Racing

With a rich and extensive history, Rick Ware Racing has been part of the racing fabric in the USA for over 30 years. The team has recently competed in both Prototypes and the NASCAR Cup Series. The team most recently claimed the 2020 Asian Le Mans Series Am Championship.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com .

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com .



Indication

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.



