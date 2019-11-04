Biohaven Statement Regarding Kleo Pharmaceuticals (Kleo): Thomas J. Lynch, Jr., MD, Appointed As Kleo Chairman Of The Board

Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO of Biohaven, commented, "Tom is a world-renowned oncologist and clinical researcher who has devoted his career to advancing cancer therapies. His deep clinical and industry experience will be an important asset to Kleo as the team transitions the company's pipeline into the clinic. Kleo continues to make great progress advancing its pipeline of synthetic compounds that recruits the immune system to destroy cancer cells, and Tom's leadership will be key to the company's strategic development and growth."

Doug J. Manion, MD, FRCP(C), CEO of Kleo, stated, "It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Lynch as our new Chairman of the Board at Kleo, and we look forward to his contributions to Kleo's continued success in advancing our novel synthetic bispecific compounds." Dr. Manion added, "Tom possesses a rare combination of exceptional scientific acumen and leadership ability, and I am thrilled to be working with him again."

Dr. Lynch has more than 30 years of medical, management and leadership experience, including more than 23 years at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) where he served as Chairman and CEO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization and as a member of the Board from 2015 to 2017. Dr. Lynch previously served as the director of Yale Cancer Center and was a Professor of Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine from 2009 to 2015. He has also served as the Physician in Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital, Yale-New Haven, since 2009. In 2013, Dr. Lynch was elected to the Board of Directors at Bristol-Myers Squibb and later named Chief Scientific Officer in 2017. Dr. Lynch is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. He is on the editorial boards of the journal, Clinical Cancer Research, and the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Lynch has published more than 100 original scientific papers and authored or co-authored more than 90 review articles and book chapters.

Dr. Lynch commented, "I am delighted to be joining Kleo's Board of Directors as Chairman. Based on the ground-breaking science from the laboratory of David Spiegel at Yale, Kleo has quickly developed innovative bispecific molecules that have the potential to play a role in treating advanced cancers. Doug has assembled a world-class team with whom I look forward to working."

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a unique immuno-oncology company developing next-generation bispecific compounds designed to emulate or enhance the activity of biologics based on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Similar to complex biologic drugs, Kleo's compounds recruit the immune system to destroy cancer cells, with the advantage of being smaller and more versatile, leading to potentially improved safety and efficacy over biologics. They are also much faster and less costly to design and produce, particularly against novel targets. The company is advancing several drug candidates based on its proprietary technology platforms, all of which are modular in design and enable rapid generation of novel immunotherapies that can be optimized against certain cancers, or enhance the properties of existing immunotherapies. These include Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs), Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs) and Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Enhancers (MATEs). For more information visit http://kleopharmaceuticals.com.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, Rutgers, and ALS Biopharma LLC. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation, and myeloperoxidase inhibitor platforms. Biohaven's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol BHVN. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release, including the potential results of the Company's investment in Kleo are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the "believe" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans and objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including uncertainties relating to the future clinical success of troriluzole. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

