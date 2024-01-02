Biohaven to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced that Vlad Coric, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California, on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:15 am (PT).

A slide deck of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Biohaven website at www.biohaven.com.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing therapies to treat a broad range of rare and common diseases. Biohaven's experienced management team brings with it a track record of delivering new drug approvals for products for diseases such as migraine, depression, bipolar and schizophrenia. The company is advancing a pipeline of therapies for diseases, many of which have limited or no treatment options, leveraging its proven drug development capabilities and proprietary platforms, including Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability, glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia, myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases and metabolic disorders, and brain-penetrant TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for neuroinflammatory disorders. Biohaven's portfolio of early- and late-stage product candidates also includes discovery research programs focused on TRPM3 channel activation for neuropathic pain, CD-38 antibody recruiting, bispecific molecules for multiple myeloma, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and targeted extracellular protein degradation platform technology (MoDE™) with potential application in neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

