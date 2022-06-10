Biohaven's Nurtec ODT and AbbVie's Qulipta Emerging as the Top Two Contenders in the Preventive Migraine Space, According to Spherix Global Insights

Growth of newer market entrants resulting in relatively flat projected share for Eli Lilly's Emgality, Teva's Ajovy, and Amgen's Aimovig

EXTON, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest deep dive report included in Spherix's Launch Dynamix™: Qulipta for Migraine Prevention (US) service, surveyed neurologists and migraine specialists report high satisfaction with AbbVie's Qulipta across several performance metrics early in the product's launch. However, Biohaven's Nurtec ODT is reportedly up to par with Qulipta on most attributes, including overall efficacy, safety, tolerability, and favorable dosing schedule.

In fact, Nurtec ODT outperforms Qulipta on ease of market access and breadth of approved indications. Respondents anticipate robust six-month projected market share for both products, with a 50% increase for Nurtec ODT and more than 250% for Qulipta.

Despite some early success indicators for Qulipta, the brand trails Eli Lilly's Emgality, Teva's Ajovy, and Amgen's Aimovig in familiarity, degree of advance, and user base at the same post-launch time frame. On the other hand, Qulipta matches the anti-CGRP brands in aided and unaided awareness of launch and outpaces the competitors in terms of overall satisfaction (time-aligned to respective launches).

The preventive and acute migraine treatment landscape is poised for further disruption as Biohaven's zavegepant (currently in Phase III) is being studied for prevention in nasal spray form and for acute in capsule form. Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™: Migraine (US) is a quarterly service which examines migraine therapies in development from Phase II and later in addition to ongoing tracking of the market.

In addition to covering the US market, a new EU5 RealTime Dynamix™ service will debut in Q3 of 2022. The EU5 market will be exciting to watch with Biohaven's Vydura (Nurtec ODT in the US) recently gaining approval and Qulipta expected to be approved sometime in 2023. Further, Pfizer's planned acquisition of Biohaven brings a completely different dynamic to the migraine market.

