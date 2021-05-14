Biohaven's Nurtec® ODT Signs as Primary Partner with Rick Ware Racing for 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today that Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) will be the primary partner for the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 NTT IndyCar Series program. Nurtec ODT's vibrant colors have already been on display on the No. 51 Honda for the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park and the double-header weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Nurtec ODT is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) designed for rapid onset of action.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our partners at Biohaven and Nurtec ODT," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Nurtec ODT is one, if not the only, partner in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series, whose primary colors are on board every weekend. We have created some great programs for the 2021 season, and I'm excited to expand the program to cover the IndyCar Series full-time as well."

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven said, "We are having a great season thus far with the NASCAR Cup Series and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Rick Ware Racing team for the NTT IndyCar Series. There is tremendous work being done to raise awareness for migraine which is a debilitating condition that often impacts people the hardest in the most productive years of their life. I'm proud of the program we executed as part of the NASCAR Cup Series including the Military Salutes Program and am excited to raise the bar higher to help those with migraine through this partnership."

Migraine is a recurrent neurologic disease that affects almost 40 million Americans and more than one billion people globally. It is considered the second most disabling disease, and people with migraine spend 5.3% of their life experiencing an attack.

Piloting the No. 51 NTT IndyCar Series Nurtec ODT Honda will be former F1 veteran and IndyCar rookie, Romain Grosjean. Following a nine-year Formula 1 career, which ended with the world watching as he escaped a fiery crash in the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix in late November 2020, Grosjean was presented with different opportunities as he mulled over his next career move. Ultimately, the Frenchman decided that the highly competitive NTT IndyCar Series was the place to be.

Romain Grosjean commented earlier in the year, "I'm very excited for this opportunity to race in the United States in the NTT IndyCar Series. I had different options in front of me for this coming season and choosing to go IndyCar racing was definitively my favorite one. Although, I'm not ready yet to take on the ovals! IndyCar has a much more level playing field than what I have been used to in my career so far. It will be exciting to challenge for podiums and wins again. My left hand is still healing, but we are just about ready to get back into the race car and to start this next chapter of my career."

In addition, Pietro Fittipaldi will jump in for the oval races throughout the 16-race season. Fittipaldi has already competed in the double-header at Texas Motor Speedway, and has the prestigious INDY 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway coming up Memorial Day weekend.

About Rick Ware Racing

With a rich and extensive history, Rick Ware Racing has been part of the racing fabric in the USA for over 30 years. The team has recently competed in both Prototypes and the NASCAR Cup Series. The team most recently claimed the 2020 Asian Le Mans Series Am Championship. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com .

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com .

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com .

Indication

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information .

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Information .

NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC

