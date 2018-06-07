BioHiTech and Gold Medal Team Up to Help Temple University Reduce Disposal Costs While Having a Positive Impact on the Environment

The new bundled services offering provides Temple University with Gold Medal's traditional disposal services in combination with BioHiTech's food waste digesters and supply chain data analytics platform designed to help reduce waste generation for one all-inclusive monthly service charge. Three digesters have been initially installed at the University with a capacity to divert more than 3,000 pounds of waste from landfills on a daily basis while eliminating many of the logistical impacts associated with collecting and transporting numerous small waste containers on a weekly basis.

"We are excited to launch this new services bundle with BioHiTech and to have Temple University as our first customer under this new services plan," said Mike Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Gold Medal. "Many of our business customers of all sizes have expressed a desire to cost effectively reduce their impact on the environment and we are excited to now become a one-stop-shop to help achieve that objective. By providing a valued customer like Temple with the technology tools to divert waste from landfills and to reduce waste generation through improved supply chain management, we can help to lower their disposal costs without sacrificing our own profitability. That is a win for Temple, a win for us, and most of all, a win for the environment."

John Johnson, AVP Service Operations of Temple University stated "Our University is committed to environmental responsibility and with Gold Medal's unique sustainable services we can divert a substantial amount of waste from landfills and reduce our overall disposal costs at the same time. Gold Medal is also helping us take it one step further by providing BioHiTech's data analytics to help make us smarter about what we are throwing away so that we can ultimately generate less waste which is good for the environment as well as our bottom line."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our technology platform, including the on and off-site biological treatment of waste, is designed to reduce overall waste generation and virtually eliminate landfill usage while creating a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

About Gold Medal

Gold Medal Services, headquartered in Deptford, New Jersey, is a waste and recycling services company operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and West Virginia. Gold Medal offers a complete range of integrated services to thousands of customers in the region. The company serves residential, institutional, commercial and industrial locations. Gold Medal offers superior collection, recycling, disposal and dumpster rental services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For more information, please visit: www.goldmedal.net.

About Temple University

Temple University, a top-tier public research university, is experiencing incredible momentum that is powered by academic excellence and innovation in college access and affordability. Founded by Russell H. Conwell in 1884, Temple's official motto—Perseverantia Vincit, or Perseverance Conquers—reflects its community's drive to make a difference and turn opportunities into accomplishments. Temple is a vital institution in the Philadelphia region and across Pennsylvania, contributing billions toward the commonwealth's economy each year. Temple's influence also extends around the globe, with longstanding campuses in Tokyo and Rome; programs in London, Beijing and many other locations; nearly 160 academic cooperations in 48 countries; and more than 317,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.temple.edu.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

