BioHiTech Global Announces Research Coverage by Spartan Capital Securities

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced that Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. ("Spartan Capital") has initiated research coverage on BioHiTech with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $3.00 per share. Distribution and reproduction of the report in any form is solely at the discretion of Spartan Capital. Investors seeking additional information regarding Spartan Capital's research report can contact the firm at (212) 293-0123 or via email to researchinquiry@spartancapital.com.

Disclaimer

BioHiTech neither verifies, affirms nor endorses the analysis, estimates, valuation, conclusions, opinions, ratings, or financial models published by any third-party firms and individuals. BioHiTech does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. All of the views, opinions and conclusions expressed as part of any third-party reports are strictly the personal views of the author and/or the publishing firm, and therefore may not be consistent with those of BioHiTech, its management team and its Board of Directors. BioHiTech recommends that all investors carefully read the public disclosures, risk factors and filings made by the Company through its SEC filings and/or public newswire services.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our cost-effective technology platforms can virtually eliminate landfill usage through real-time data analytics to reduce waste generation, biological disposal of food waste at the point of generation, and the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Richard Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

rgalterio@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biohitech.com

