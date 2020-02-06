BioHiTech Global CEO To Appear on Yahoo Finance TV "On the Move"

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced that Frank E. Celli, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to be interviewed live this afternoon via Skype on Yahoo Finance TV's "on the Move."

Details of the broadcast are as follows:

Date: February 6, 2020

Scheduled Start Time: 12:45pm EDT

Network: Yahoo Finance TV

Network Show: On the Move

Hosts: Adam Shapiro and Julie Hyman

Live television stream: Click here to watch live

To learn more about "On the Move," please visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/show/onthemove

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the benefits of this leasing program, potential improvements to cash flow, and the growth of its digester business, are based on many assumptions and estimates that may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

