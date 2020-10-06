BioHiTech Global Receives Contract to Install Seven New Food Waste Digesters at Various Hackensack Meridian Health Locations

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today that the Company has received a lease contract to install seven new food waste digesters at various Hackensack Meridian Health locations.

BioHiTech expects to complete the installations of the seven Revolution Series™ digesters in the fourth quarter of 2020. The orders were received through the Company's distribution partnership with a leading national provider of environmental and regulated waste management solutions. The new food waste digesters will help Hackensack Meridian Health reduce the environmental impact of its operations by safely disposing of food waste on-site, thereby lowering the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from traditional disposal methods. The Company's data analytics platform will also provide real-time transparency for food waste generation to help Hackensack Meridian Health in its waste reduction efforts.

"Healthcare represents a substantial opportunity for BioHiTech as it is an industry that generates significant amounts of food waste. This order is further indication of the increased activity we are seeing in a number of different market segments we service, where we believe our food digesters can make a lasting impact on the carbon footprint of food waste disposal," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "It also demonstrates the value of establishing partnerships in the waste management services industry to deepen the market penetration of this important technology. By partnering together with environmental services companies we can achieve success for customers, the environment, and one another. We look forward to working with Hackensack Meridian Health and other like-minded healthcare organizations seeking to cost-effectively manage food waste disposal while creating a more positive impact on our environment."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements are also based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are estimates, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to further changes. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Richard Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

[email protected]

www.biohitech.com

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.