BioHiTech Global Receives Order For Five Additional Revolution Series Digesters From University Client

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, today announces it has received an order from an existing higher education institution client for five additional Revolution Series™ Sprout Digesters to enhance their four already in use. The Company anticipates fulfilling these orders before the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

The digesters will serve three additional dining facilities, further demonstrating this institution's deep commitment to sustainability practices within its foodservice operations and dining spaces. This includes kitchens that support energy and water efficient equipment, environmentally friendly food waste management systems, and multiple landfill reducing initiatives already in motion.

The Dining Services department within this client is among the largest self-operated student dining services in the country and currently uses four BioHitech Sprout Food Waste Digesters that rapidly break down food waste by means of aerobic digestion. These machines convert organic solids into sewer-safe wastewater resulting in seamless landfill diversion and a sustainable outcome.

Tony Fuller, BioHiTech Global's CEO stated, "BioHiTech is a strong advocate for promoting sustainability practices and driving improved environmental alternatives. We support higher education institutions dining services' efforts to accomplish their sustainable practices and the addition of these five digesters is a testament to the value the university continues to derive from our solutions and services. We are proud to partner with such organizations to realize landfill diversion gains and then harness the digesters' measuring capabilities to drive lasting change.

"Our commitment to serving the sustainability and food waste management needs of educational institutions is long-standing with digesters installed at numerous prestigious institutions, including the University of Delaware. There, students created a Life Cycle Assessment report measuring the environmental impact of BioHiTech's digester system for diverting food waste from a landfill versus other alternatives. Their conclusions revealed the substantial benefits of our digester technology and systems over other common approaches that were far less effective in landfill diversion and improved environmental impacts.

"Moreover, we are assisting sustainability teams at universities and other institutions in their efforts to champion sustainability and carbon-neutral practices through a deeper understanding of how much food waste they are diverting and the impacts of recycling in context. We are heartened by the growth we are experiencing in the foodservice departments within the education sector and believe this is another example of how we are leveraging the strong foundations we have built across our other growing market segments including Maritime, Retail, Government and Healthcare, among others. We look forward to continuing to report on the many developments we foresee in the coming quarters in support of our growth and market penetration initiatives," Mr. Fuller concluded.

BioHiTech is working with a growing array of higher education institutions to increase landfill diversion and provide educational opportunities about waste management, data collection, and new technologies to achieve sustainability goals. The Company is also providing students with additional opportunities to study our proprietary technologies, like aerobic digesters and our High Efficiency Biological Treatment (HEBioT) process for the conversion of municipal solid waste into a renewable fuel, to evaluate them as landfill diversion alternatives from materials engineering and energy efficiency perspectives.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Lisa Giovannielli

VP, Corporate Communications

O: 888.876.9300

E: [email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biohitech.com

