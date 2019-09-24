BioHiTech Global Receives Orders for Its Revolution Series Digesters from Four Universities in the Northeastern US

CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced that it has received orders for its Revolution Series™ Digesters from four universities located in the northeastern US.

The Company has completed several unit installations and expects to deliver a total of twelve digesters to the four universities that have a combined enrollment of more than 100,000 students. Upon full deployment, the twelve digesters will be capable of diverting more than 2 million pounds of food waste from landfills each year. In addition, the Revolution Series™ Digesters will also provide real-time data analytics to assist each university in determining ways to reduce overall food waste generation.

"Universities and colleges represent an important market vertical for BioHiTech and we are excited to expand our customer base in this area," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "With college dining halls and restaurants generating tens of millions of pounds of food waste each year, our digesters offer a cost-effective solution to dispose of this waste in a sustainable manner that avoids landfills and reduces CO2 emissions associated with waste transportation. In addition, our real-time data analytics platform can help these institutions achieve a reduction in food waste generation which is ultimately better for our planet as well as their bottom line."

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our cost-effective technology platforms can virtually eliminate landfill usage through real-time data analytics to reduce waste generation, biological disposal of food waste at the point of generation, and the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

