BioHiTech Global Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, reported financial results on August 14, 2020 for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

Company Highlights

Entered Into an Agreement to Distribute Altapure High-Level Disinfectant Technology That Can Effectively Kill Bacteria, Fungus, C.Difficile Spores, and Viruses Such as Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – The Company entered into an agreement with Altapure, LLC ("Altapure"), a technology developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic based disinfecting products, to distribute its patented line of environmentally-friendly, high-level disinfecting products. Altapure's newest product, the AP-4™, was launched in 2017, and is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub-micron aerosol system providing a safe process and rapid kill of spores, viruses, and vegetative bacteria, such as but not limited to: COVID-19, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VRE, MRSA, Bacillus atrophaeus, Geobacillus stearothermophilus, Polio virus, C. auris and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile).

Partnered with Crestmark and US Equity Funding to Offer Customers Equipment Lease Financing for the Altapure Products and Began Live Product Demonstrations of the Altapure-AP4 – The Company entered into a financing arrangement to offer lease financing through Crestmark, a leading business to business lender, and US Equity Funding, a full service commercial financing firm, for potential customers of its Altapure high-level disinfection technology distribution business. The Company began conducting product demonstrations of the Altapure-AP4 high-level disinfection system in June of 2020 as it seeks to actively ramp up distribution efforts for this new product category.

Achieved 21% Quarter over Quarter Revenue Growth Despite the Business Disruptions Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic – Revenue from the Company's HEBioT business increased significantly quarter over quarter as the Company continued to increase utilization rates at its Martinsburg resource recovery facility. That increase in revenue was partially offset by a slowdown in its food waste digester business largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in consulting revenue as the Company transitioned from providing those services.

Subsequent to the End of the Second Quarter

Received Purchase Orders from Carnival Cruise Lines as it Reinitiated the Installation Program of the Company's Revolution Series Food Waste Digesters on its Ships in Preparation for the Resumption of Cruising – The Company received purchase orders from Carnival Cruise Lines ("Carnival") valued at approximately $1 million. The purchase orders are part of a previously announced purchase contract between the two companies with an estimated value of up to $14 million.

Completed an $8.2 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock – The Company completed the sale of $8.2 million of common stock at a price of $1.81 per share in July. The Company intends to use the capital to support operations and the growth of its environmentally responsible technology solutions businesses.

"We continue to position BioHiTech for growth as we navigate through the uncertain business environment arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "Our facility in Martinsburg achieved significant growth both sequentially and year over year and our digester business is poised for a substantial rebound in the second half of 2020 as Carnival has resumed its installation program. We have also expanded our business into high-level disinfection through our distribution agreement with Altapure and are pleased with the progress we are making in sales demonstrations and discussions for potential product deployments. We are confident that our new lease finance arrangement for the Altapure-AP4 machine with Crestmark and USA Funding will serve to enhance those efforts. While we still face challenges related to this uncertain environment that may intermittently affect our business, the recent infusion of equity capital has placed us on solid financial ground moving forward. We are also continuing to see improving business activity in our digester business as companies emerge from COVID-related business interruptions. As we move through the second half of 2020, we are focused on maintaining lean operations, growing our revenue streams, and seeking to opportunistically grow our business. We are confident that this strategy will enable us to achieve significant long-term value for our stockholders."

Financial Highlights for Q2 2020

Revenues: Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, an increase of 21.2% compared to revenue from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was due to revenue of $892,889 at the Company's Martinsburg HEBioT facility, a more than threefold year-over-year increase in compared to revenue of $277,041 in the second quarter of 2019 when the facility initiated the commissioning process. This growth HEBioT revenue was partially offset by decreases in digester rental, service and maintenance resulting from lower service and maintenance revenue, digester equipment sales and management advisory fees as the Company reduces the level of support provided under the agreement in order to maintain adequate focus on the Company's core services.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 increased by $662,298 or 22.2% to $3,639,178, mainly due to a $526,731 increase in HEBioT facility costs related to the increase in activity at the facility. Professional fees also increased by $117,790, or 43.2%, to $390,663 for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily related to fund raising and strategic activities.

Loss from Operations: The Company recorded an operating loss of $(2,365,246) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $(1,925,668) in the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to parent of $(2,664,881) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to ($2,068,641) in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss per share in the second quarter of 2020 was $(0.16) on 17.4 million weighted average shares outstanding compared to a net loss of $(0.15) per share on 14.9 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Select Balance Sheet Items: Prior to the completion of its $8.2 million common equity offering in July of 2020 and the underwriter's $1.1 million exercise of its overallotment option in August of 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash of $342,182 with total stockholders equity of $2.8 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to unrestricted cash of $1,847,526 and total stockholders equity of $7.4 million as of December 31, 2019

"With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have taken extensive measures to manage cash including reducing executive cash compensation and temporarily reducing head count, without sacrificing the ability to forward our business opportunities," said Brian C. Essman, CFO of BioHiTech. "Now, having completed our financing, and with Carnival resuming its digester deployment coupled with the opportunities presented by our Altapure distribution business, we believe we are poised to forge a new growth track as we head toward 2021. We continue to make progress at our Martinsburg HEBioT facility despite certain business dislocations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are confident in our ability to reach planned capacity in the future. With our newly strengthened balance sheet, we believe we are in the best position in our corporate history to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us for the benefit of our company and its stockholders."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements are also based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are estimates, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to further changes. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further, the Company has only recently begun operations at its HEBioT Facility and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to meet the projections contained in this release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue























HEBioT (related party)

$ 892,899



$ 277,041



$ 1,383,031



$ 277,041

Rental, service and maintenance



356,033





448,937





827,126





936,638

Equipment sales



-





75,234





323,116





75,234

Management advisory and other fees (related party)



25,000





250,000





100,000





500,000

Total revenue



1,273,932





1,051,212





2,633,273





1,788,913

Operating expenses































HEBioT processing



1,020,277





493,546





1,832,704





493,546

Rental, service and maintenance



151,695





128,311





412,530





331,514

Equipment sales



-





38,726





146,404





38,726

Selling, general and administrative



1,897,442





1,706,324





3,815,865





4,032,686

Depreciation and amortization



569,764





609,973





1,184,966





739,412

Total operating expenses



3,639,178





2,976,880





7,392,469





5,635,884

Loss from operations



(2,365,246)





(1,925,668)





(4,759,196)





(3,846,971)

Other expenses































Interest (income)



(5,355)





-





(17,622)





-

Interest expense



1,025,319





962,004





2,037,610





1,301,868

Total other expenses



1,019,964





962,004





2,019,988





1,301,868

Net loss



(3,385,210)





(2,887,672)





(6,779,184)





(5,148,839)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(720,329)





(819,031)





(1,543,006)





(1,130,732)

Net loss attributable to Parent



(2,664,881)





(2,068,641)





(5,236,178)





(4,018,107)

Other comprehensive income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,437)





3,944





(30,136)





5,197

Comprehensive loss

$ (2,666,318)



$ (2,064,697)



$ (5,266,314)



$ (4,012,910)



































Net loss attributable to Parent

$ (2,664,881)



$ (2,068,641) )

$ (5,236,178)



$ (4,018,107)

Less – preferred stock dividends



(204,941)





(164,308)





(382,313)





(292,227)

Net loss – common shareholders



(2,869,822)





(2,232,949)





(5,618,491)





(4,310,334)

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.15)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.29)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



17,437,068





14,927,846





17,406,788





14,872,597



BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

2020



December 31,

2019





(Unaudited)







Assets















Current Assets















Cash

$ 342,182



$ 1,847,526

Restricted cash



1,237,097





1,133,581

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $128,321 and $170,038 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (related entity $2,102,095 and $1,370,867 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)



2,807,521





2,155,921

Inventory



352,467





467,784

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



179,906





126,357

Total Current Assets



4,919,173





5,731,169

Restricted cash



2,646,381





2,555,845

Equipment on operating leases, net



1,537,142





1,724,998

HEBioT facility, equipment, fixtures and vehicles, net



36,592,281





37,421,333

Operating lease right of use assets



1,304,142





945,047

License and capitalized MBT facility development costs



8,023,925





8,049,929

Goodwill



58,000





58,000

Other assets



38,799





53,726

Total Assets

$ 55,119,843



$ 56,540,047



BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, continued:



June 30,

2020



December 31,

2019





(Unaudited)







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current Liabilities:















Line of credit, net of financing costs of $2,050 and $20,152 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

$ 1,497,950



$ 1,479,848

Advances from related parties



935,000





210,000

Accounts payable (related entity $3,727,095 and $2,531,034 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)



6,036,103





4,688,339

Accrued interest payable



1,255,389





1,148,570

Accrued expenses and liabilities



1,832,068





1,926,965

Deferred revenue



99,563





89,736

Customer deposits



4,890





44,792

Note payable



-





100,000

Senior Secured Note, net of financing costs of $88,508 and unamortized discounts of $587,249 as of June 30, 2020



4,324,243





-

Current portion of WV EDA Senior Secured Bonds payable



2,860,000





1,390,000

Current portion of long term debt and Payroll Protection Program Loan



168,111





4,605

Total Current Liabilities



19,013,317





11,082,855

Junior note due to related party, net of unamortized discounts of $84,110 and $95,043 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



960,367





949,434

Accrued interest (related party)



1,651,079





1,510,193

WV EDA Senior Secured Bonds payable, net of current portion, and financing costs of $1,719,392 and $1,792,574 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



28,420,608





29,817,426

Payroll Protection Program Loan



257,461





-

Senior Secured Note, net of financing costs of $113,268 and unamortized discounts of $726,242 as of December 31, 2019



-





4,160,490

Note Payable



100,000









Non-current lease liabilities



1,220,780





915,170

Long-term debt, net of current portion



6,038





8,201

Total Liabilities



51,629,650





48,443,769

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 333,401 shares designated and issued, and 145,312 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



726,553





726,553

Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,209,210 and 3,179,120 designated as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,936,214 and 1,922,603 issued as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 869,792 and 856,181 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:















Series B Convertible preferred stock, 1,111,200 shares designated: 428,333 shares issued, no shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



-





-

Series C Convertible preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares designated, 427,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



3,050,142





3,050,142

Series D Convertible preferred stock, 20,000 shares designated: 18,850 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



1,505,262





1,505,262

Series E Convertible preferred stock, 714,519 shares designated: 714,519 shares issued, 264,519 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



698,330





698,330

Series F Convertible preferred stock, 30,090 shares designated, and 13,611 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020



1,507,408





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,809,592 and 17,300,899 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



1,780





1,730

Additional paid in capital



50,267,673





49,597,059

Accumulated deficit



(58,056,529)





(52,785,242)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(13,002)





(43,138)

Stockholders' (deficit) equity attributable to Parent



(1,038,936)





2,024,143

Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests



3,802,576





5,345,582

Total Stockholders' Equity



2,763,640





7,369,725

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 55,119,843



$ 56,540,047



BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (6,779,184)





(5,148,839)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:















Depreciation and amortization



1,184,966





739,412

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets



53,552





-

Provision for bad debts



61,119





30,000

Share based employee compensation



707,653





531,603

Interest resulting from amortization of financing costs and discounts



265,776





221,078

Loss resulting from write-off of proposed MBT site



-





346,654

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



593,507





1,261,037

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,912,611)





(2,019,055)



















Cash flow from investing activities:















Purchases of construction in-progress, equipment, fixtures and vehicles



(50,731)





(4,164,592)

Refund of deposit



5,000





-

MBT facility development costs incurred



(36,996)





(26,269)

MBT facility development costs refunded



-





66,000

Net cash used in investing activities



(82,727)





(4,124,861)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from the sale of Series F convertible preferred stock units



1,560,450





-

Proceeds from Payroll Protection Program Loan



421,300





-

Proceeds from the sale of Series D convertible preferred stock units











1,787,500

Affiliate investment in subsidiary











1,400,000

Deferred financing costs incurred











(43,941)

Repayments of long-term debt



(2,496)





(4,549)

Related party advances, net



725,000





210,000

Net cash provided by financing activities



2,704,254





3,349,010

Effect of exchange rate on cash (restricted and unrestricted)



(20,208)





17,398

Net change in cash (restricted and unrestricted)



(1,311,292)





(2,777,508)

Cash - beginning of period (restricted and unrestricted)



5,536,952





9,126,380

Cash - end of period (restricted and unrestricted)

$ 4,225,660





6,348,872



