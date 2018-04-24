BioHiTech Global Selected as a Pre-Approved Supplier of Food Waste Digesters for a Major International Hotel Chain

As a pre-approved supplier, BioHiTech has begun its initial marketing efforts for its Revolution Series and Eco-Safe Digesters equipped with its proprietary supply chain data analytics software to the more than 150 individual hotel properties located throughout the UK. The Company believes this agreement will lead to an acceleration in the adoption of its proprietary sustainable food waste disposal solutions in this key European market and anticipates a progressive expansion over time into additional markets serviced by the Hotel Chain.

"We are excited to work with environmentally driven companies that not only understand the importance of sustainable waste disposal but also see the value in utilizing data analytics to reduce waste generation," said Frank E. Celli, Chief Executive Officer of BioHiTech Global. "We believe that the integration of our technology driven solutions into these first six locations is an important first step in helping this valued customer achieve its sustainability goals while reducing costs associated with disposal and generation of excess waste. It will also serve as a as an example for other hospitality companies in the European region to follow for the future."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our technology platform, including the on and off-site biological treatment of waste, is designed to reduce overall waste generation and virtually eliminate landfill usage while creating a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Rich Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

rgalterio@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

