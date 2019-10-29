BioHiTech Global Subsidiary in Contract with National Waste Management Services Company to Help International Automobile Manufacturer Achieve Zero Waste Goals

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a contract with a national waste management services company to help a leading international automobile manufacturer achieve sustainability goals at one of its North American vehicle production plants (the "Production Plant").

Under the terms of the contract, all non-recyclable waste generated at the Production Plant will be transported to BioHiTech's Martinsburg HEBioT Facility for processing. The Martinsburg HEBioT Facility diverts as much as 80% of waste from landfills by utilizing a patented high efficiency mechanical and biological treatment process ("HEBioT Process"). The HEBioT Process results in the production of an EPA recognized renewable fuel that can be used as a partial replacement for coal. The 56,000 square foot Martinsburg HEBioT Facility is completely enclosed and fully automated with no waste or odors being exposed to the outside environment. The Company estimates the contract will result in the diversion of over 1.1 million pounds of waste from landfills annually.

"We are excited to partner with this national waste services company and its customer to help achieve their important sustainability goals," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "Our Martinsburg Facility offers several key environmental benefits including up to an 80% reduction in landfill usage, the cost-effective transformation of municipal waste (including non-recyclable plastics) into a renewable fuel that is cleaner burning than coal, and a significant reduction in greenhouse gasses associated with traditional disposal. These environmental benefits are why companies like these are seeking to deviate from the norm and join us to forge a new, more sustainable approach to waste disposal in the United States. We look forward to replicating this model with other like-minded companies at our Martinsburg facility as well as our future facilities in the years to come."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our cost-effective technology platforms can virtually eliminate landfill usage through real-time data analytics to reduce waste generation, biological disposal of food waste at the point of generation, and the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements, including statements about this contract or the growth of its HEBioT business, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

