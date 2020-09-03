BioHiTech Receives $400,000 in New Food Waste Digester Purchase Orders from Carnival Corporation in September for Deployment on Two Additional Ships

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today it has received $400,000 in new food waste digester purchase orders for its Revolution Series Digesters from Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company.

These orders are in addition to the $1 million in purchase orders received by the Company in July of 2020 and are part of the previously announced purchase contract between the two companies with an estimated value of up to $14 million. BioHiTech expects to ship units on the $1.4 million in current orders beginning in September and throughout the fourth quarter. The Company's Revolution Series Digesters will help Carnival Corporation reduce greenhouse gases and improve environmental outcomes through the safe onboard disposal of food waste. The Company's data analytics platform will also provide real-time transparency for food waste generation to assist in Carnival Corporation's waste reduction efforts.

"The continued progression of orders from Carnival Corporation further demonstrates their commitment to environmental stewardship as they prepare for the resumption of cruising," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "We look forward to commencing unit deliveries later this month and progressively throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021."

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

