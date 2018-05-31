BioHiTech Receives Patent for Network Connected Weight Tracking System for a Waste Disposal Machine

The new U.S. Patent, No. 9,977,414 (the "414 Patent"), relates to a food waste weight tracking system and method using a waste disposal machine with data network connectivity to transmit weight tracking system information over a computer network, or cloud, for storage, tracking aggregation and sharing by a centralized computer system.

"Having this 414 Patent in hand is a major competitive advantage for BioHiTech as we now have the only integrated solution to measure food waste volumes directly from a disposal unit, such as our aerobic digesters or any other PLC controlled food waste disposal device, and share that data for analysis immediately via any network or the cloud," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "Food waste data is becoming increasingly more important to customers, not only for improving efficiency through better supply chain management, but also for providing evidence of compliance in those areas where disposal of food waste is regulated by the government. We believe our patented methodology checks all the boxes making it the simplest, smartest and most cost effective way to dispose of food waste in a sustainable manner for the environment. We have additional patents pending as part of our IP protection strategy and will continue our product innovation efforts to further enhance our competitive advantage, drive future revenue growth, and build lasting value for our stockholders."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our technology platform, including the on and off-site biological treatment of waste, is designed to reduce overall waste generation and virtually eliminate landfill usage while creating a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

