BioHiTech to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14, 2021.

BioHiTech Chief Executive Officer Tony Fuller will participate in a "fireside chat" at 1:05pm ET on May 14, 2021.

Please use this link to register for the event. For additional information or to or to schedule a one-one-one meeting with Mr. Fuller to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference, please email your request to [email protected].

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Lisa Giovannielli

VP, Corporate Communications

O: 888.876.9300

E: [email protected]

www.biohitech.com

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biohitech.com

