BIOHM Health Inc. Partners with Virginia Tech to Accelerate Bacterial and Fungal Microbiome-Based Product Development and Commercialization through A.I.

CLEVELAND, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOHM Health Inc., a leading innovator in, and patent holder of, microbiome-based products and ingredients, has announced a partnership with Virginia Tech to further enhance its pioneering Symbiont™ platform through the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.). Symbiont, which has been peer reviewed in Gastroenterology, is a process which identifies and selects ingredients that address bacterial and fungal dysbiosis in target cohorts uncovered in BIOHM's proprietary dataset. BIOHM's dataset, one of the largest in the world, combines bacterial and fungal genetic sequencing with over 50 metadata points. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the development and commercialization of condition specific dietary supplements based on a more complete understanding of the microbiome. It is believed that Symbiont will revolutionize the product formulation process, allowing for thousands of iterations to quickly optimize ingredient selection for dietary supplements.

"In navigating the intricate web of the microbiome's influence on our health and longevity, this important initiative will expedite and amplify our capacity to develop innovative, effective ingredients targeted at addressing critical health challenges," says Sam Schatz, CEO of BIOHM Health.

BIOHM Health Inc. is renowned for its groundbreaking work in microbiome research, leveraging its dataset to develop the next generation of targeted microbiome-based products. Currently, most microbiome-targeted products only focus on bacteria when, in fact, fungus is an equally important component of the microbiome. With a mission to unlock the potential of the microbiome, the company is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address key health challenges. "We believe the microbiome is at the center of human wellness and Symbiont will more precisely hone our formulations to target organisms that cause dysbiosis," said Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, Chief Scientific Officer at BIOHM Health and Director of the Center for Medical Mycology at Case Western Reserve University.

The partnership with Virginia Tech will focus on accelerating the capabilities of BIOHM's Symbiont platform through the development of predictors using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms. These predictors will link microbial populations to specific phenotypes, enabling the extraction of features for biomarker identification. By harnessing the power of deep machine learning, BIOHM aims to accelerate the discovery of novel ingredients and formulations with targeted health benefits.

In addition to machine learning, Symbiont will incorporate intelligent search functionality to analyze public data sources such as research publications, ingredient efficacy studies, patents, and clinical trials. This innovative approach will enable the identification of proprietary formulations that can modulate identified biomarkers in targeted cohorts, ultimately enhancing the efficacy of dietary supplements.

Dan Sui, Virginia Tech's Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation said, "Research collaborations with industry are key to fueling innovative solutions and scientific breakthroughs that ultimately improve the human condition. We are excited to work closely with BIOHM using our machine learning expertise."

"Symbiont is a perfect example of VTC Venture's thesis of backing innovative technology companies that can leverage the global leading research capabilities of Virginia Tech," said Brian Mixer, Managing Director of VTC Ventures and board member at BIOHM. "We have been impressed with the BIOHM team's progress since our investment and are excited about the ability to further accelerate the company's product development with A.I."

The partnership between BIOHM Health Inc. and Virginia Tech represents a collaborative effort to push the boundaries of microbiome research and product development.

About BIOHM Health Inc.: BIOHM Health Inc. is a leading innovator in microbiome-based products and ingredients, dedicated to improving human health by unlocking the potential of the relationship between bacteria and fungi in the microbiome. The company utilizes cutting-edge technology and proprietary datasets to develop targeted solutions for key health challenges.

About Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech is a renowned research university committed to advancing knowledge and driving innovation across various fields. Through collaborative partnerships and cutting-edge research, the university strives to address complex societal challenges and improve the well-being of individuals and communities.

