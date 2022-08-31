BIOHM Launches World-Class Suite of Services for Microbiome Leaders, Including Product Development, Bioinformatics, Testing and Clinical Trial Support

Rooted in 50 years of research, the first total microbiome company is unlocking the "Rosetta Stone" of the microbiome for companies and developers looking to optimize gut health and more

CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOHM, the leading microbiome company guided by the cutting-edge science of Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, is launching a suite of services for microbiome innovators. With established state-of-the-art laboratories and one of the largest microbiome datasets in the world that combines bacterial and fungal sequencing, BIOHM offers turnkey partnership opportunities in ingredient formulation, bioinformatics, testing, and clinical trial support.

"Ingredient and product innovation has not utilized the power of microbiome data, even as the tie between the microbiome and human health becomes increasingly clear," said Afif Ghannoum, CEO of BIOHM. "At BIOHM, we felt a responsibility to create access to the most current, comprehensive, and clinically studied microbiome data available. We are excited to work with partners who are truly invested in moving the needle on gut health and overall wellness."

The three services offered by BIOHM include:

BIOHM offers Microbiome Ingredients and Products , from turnkey ingredients and formulations to cohort selection and postbiotic development. BIOHM is working with global industry leaders to create next generation products that combine bacterial and fungal sequencing with over 50 metadata points. The BIOHM team also created the first data powered probiotic BIOHM FX™ which has been clinically shown to break down digestive biofilms and reduce: bloating, mild constipation, abdominal discomfort, flatulence and improve gut function ratings (GSRS)*

White-Label Bioinformatics and Testing is available for partners looking for a turnkey test or a customized bioinformatics pipeline. BIOHM experts will create the appropriate models and mechanisms to achieve established goals, and their proprietary 'plug and play' software portal can provide customized reporting and science-based health solutions from any 16S, ITS and/or metagenomics raw sequencing dataset.

is available for partners looking for a turnkey test or a customized bioinformatics pipeline. BIOHM experts will create the appropriate models and mechanisms to achieve established goals, and their proprietary 'plug and play' software portal can provide customized reporting and science-based health solutions from any 16S, ITS and/or metagenomics raw sequencing dataset. Finally, after processing tens of thousands of microbiome tests and supporting numerous clinical trials, BIOHM's scientific team also provides Clinical Trial Support - from design to implementation and testing - so partners can demonstrate proof of concept and/or efficacy. Their expertise in bacteria and fungi provides a robust platform to build scientific understanding that informs new product development.

"We never intended to just be another probiotic company when we started BIOHM five years ago," added Sam Schatz. "Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum was generating ground-breaking research that was being circulated through medical journals - yet not connecting on the consumer level or with OTC products. We wanted to fuel the science that serves other microbiome developers and innovators – with the goal to improve personalized health and wellness on a mass scale. With the launch of these services, we can do that."

According to the Washington Post, Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum is the leading microbiome researcher in the world; he literally named the mycobiome (the body's fungal community) - and he's the frontline tracker on the spreading deadly Candida Auris fungus. Stanford University named Dr. Ghannoum as one of the top 0.5% of cited microbiologists (and top 2% of all scientists across all disciplines) with over 500 papers. His work in the microbiome has been cited over 29,000 times. Dr Ghannoum has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since 1991, including just receiving his latest NIH grant at age 72.

*In a randomized, placebo-controlled study in 60 healthy adults over 6 weeks, BIOHM FX significantly improved self-reported ratings of gut function, mild bloating and abdominal discomfort compared to placebo (P<0.05). BIOHM FX also improved other measures of gut function within the treatment group after 6 weeks.

