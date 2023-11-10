BioHub Maryland's New Website Elevates Life Science Community

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duckpin is proud to announce the successful launch of the redesigned and redeveloped website for BioHub Maryland, following Maryland Tech Council's acquisition of over $5 million from state and federal funds. These grants provided the momentum necessary to undertake the comprehensive website overhaul, including the creation of six unique user journeys tailored to specific audiences.

The site features an enhanced user experience, with a sleek and intuitive design that facilitates seamless navigation. Whether the user is a veteran, trainee, employer, career seeker, policy maker, or fundraiser, the user experience is now customized to meet their specific needs. Visitors will find it easier than ever to access vital information, resources, and updates on Maryland's thriving life science community. The revamped BioHub Maryland website reflects the council's commitment to advancing Maryland's life science ecosystem through cutting-edge technology and biotech excellence, all in alignment with their primary mission of supporting workforce development in the state's life sciences industry.

Cara Bonadio, Duckpin's COO, expressed her pride in the project's success: "The BioHub Maryland website redesign was a collaborative effort driven by innovation and a shared vision. This project truly showcases the power of effective design and development, and we're excited to continue our journey with BioHub Maryland to enhance their digital presence and brand."

To explore the new site and stay connected with BioHub Maryland, visit: biohubmaryland.com

The website marks the initiation of Duckpin's ongoing partnership with BioHub Maryland. The continued collaboration includes a variety of services encompassing print collateral, overall marketing, branding, and other creative solutions. BioHub Maryland is a valued, long-term client, and Duckpin looks forward to supporting their ongoing needs.

For additional information about the agency and to see updates, please visit rollwithduckpin.com and follow Duckpin on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

About Duckpin:
Duckpin is a dynamic brand communications agency grounded in grit and powered by design. We harness big ideas to ignite growing brands. We're a multifaceted creative and marketing vehicle, strategically advancing the goals of nationally recognized brands and local favorites through design, development, and digital marketing. Our success is built on collaboration and communication with our experienced team of Rollers and clients. Roll with us.

Contact:
Taylor Caplan
taylor.c@rollwithduckpin.com

SOURCE Duckpin

