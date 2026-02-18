Bioiberica Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European New Product Innovation Award for Clinically Validated Native Type II Collagen

The recognition highlights Bioiberica's science-led innovation, clinical differentiation, and manufacturing excellence in the European innovative collagen market.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Bioiberica has received the 2025 European New Product Innovation Recognition in the innovative collagen solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in clinical validation, ingredient differentiation, and evidence-based product development. This achievement reflects Bioiberica's consistent leadership in advancing scientifically validated collagen ingredients, strengthening its competitive position, and enabling customer-centric innovation in a complex and rapidly evolving European joint health and nutrition landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and execution. Bioiberica excelled in both by aligning long-term scientific strategy with market demand while executing with precision, consistency, and regulatory discipline. "Bioiberica distinguishes Collavant® n2 by providing mechanistic clarity and efficacy both in terms of joint comfort and potential cartilage preservation, setting it apart in a market that often lacks transparent clinical substantiation," said Sreedevi Kakkad, Senior Research Analyst, TechVision at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on science-first innovation, clinical research, and vertically integrated manufacturing, Bioiberica has demonstrated strong agility in the European collagen solutions market. Its sustained investment in native type II collagen research and pharmaceutical-grade production capabilities has enabled the company to address both clinical and lifestyle nutrition segments while maintaining full traceability and regulatory alignment.

Innovation remains central to Bioiberica's approach. Collavant® n2, a native type II collagen ingredient derived from chicken sternum cartilage, preserves the collagen's molecular structure and delivers efficacy at a low daily dose of 40 milligrams through an immune-mediated mechanism of action. Unlike denatured collagen peptides that rely on gram-level dosing, Collavant® n2 offers a differentiated formulation strategy supported by randomized, controlled clinical trials demonstrating support in joint comfort, mobility, and functional performance

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award, and we'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to this milestone – from our exceptional scientists and technical experts to our production specialists, regional distributors and more," comments Antonio Vendrell, Marketing & Communications Director at Bioiberica. "To us, collagen is much more than just a molecule. It is a tool that, through in-depth research and refinement, unlocks virtually limitless opportunities for health and wellbeing innovation. Through our continuous efforts to clinically characterize the benefits of Collavant® n2, as well as our initiatives to dispel common myths and misconceptions in the collagen market, we hope to empower our industry partners to unlock the next generation of collagen innovation."

Bioiberica's commitment to customer success further strengthens its market position. The company supports finished-product manufacturers through clinical substantiation, formulation guidance, regulatory documentation, and validated delivery formats, including capsules, gummies, functional foods, and lifestyle-oriented nutrition products. Its collaborative approach reduces formulation risk and enables partners to accelerate commercialization while maintaining scientific credibility and compliance with European regulations.

Manufacturing integrity and reliability are a foundation of Bioiberica's value proposition. Through a vertically integrated supply chain within the SARIA Group, the company maintains full control over sourcing, processing, and production of Collavant® n2 in Europe. independent NutraStrong™ Collagen Verification reinforce ingredient consistency, traceability, and customer trust. Bioiberica's circular economy model aligns operational excellence with sustainability and global regulatory readiness.

Frost & Sullivan commends Bioiberica for setting a high benchmark in scientifically backed collagen innovation, manufacturing transparency, and customer collaboration. The company's ability to integrate robust science, operational discipline, and market education continues to shape the future of the European innovative collagen solutions industry and support evidence-based product development at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable differentiation, customer value creation, and strengthened competitive positioning. The recognition honors organizations that advance their industries through credible innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

About Bioiberica

Bioiberica is a global life science company with over 50 years' experience in the research, production and commercialisation of molecules of high biological and therapeutic value for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food industries.

This specialisation positions Bioiberica as a leader in the manufacture of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) heparin, as well as a world reference in the production of other biologically-derived APIs and scientifically-backed branded ingredients, suitable for mobility, digestive health and skin & beauty.

Bioiberica's long-standing reputation is the result of its passion for life and science. Through its vertically-integrated supply chain, the company has complete control of its end-to-end production processes – ensuring the highest quality, safety and full traceability of its products. With production sites in Europe and the US, Bioiberica currently exports to more than 80 countries worldwide.

Committed to our partners' success, Bioiberica is the perfect partner with which to explore new opportunities and developments in human, animal and plant health.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Antonio Vendrell

Marketing & Communications Director

Bioiberica

[email protected]

(+34) 93 490 49 08

Madeline Callaghan

Senior Account Executive

BDB (Barrett Dixon Bell)

[email protected]

(+44) 161 925 470

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan