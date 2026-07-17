Bioinformatics Market worth $34.41 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Bioinformatics Market is projected to grow from USD 18.63 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 34.41 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 220 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 226 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Bioinformatics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 18.63 billion

USD 18.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 34.41 billion

USD 34.41 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.1%

Bioinformatics Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share (42.2%) of the global bioinformatics market in 2025.

The bioinformatics services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The multi-omics integration segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Drug discovery & development accounted for the largest share of the bioinformatics market, with 34.0%, in 2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Agilent Technologies, Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the bioinformatics market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

DEEP GENOMICS and DNASTAR., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

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The bioinformatics market is driven by the increased adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, greater funding for genomics and precision medicine, and high demand for faster, large-scale biological data analysis. Moreover, the growing deployment of bioinformatics tools by pharmaceutical and biotech firms, clinical laboratories, hospitals, and research organizations for applications such as drug discovery, biomarker discovery, clinical genomics, and multi-omics studies is fueling the market by enhancing research efficiency and clinical decision-making.

Multi-omic integration segment to register fastest growth in bioinformatics market

By function, multi-omics integration is expected to register the fastest growth in the bioinformatics market. This strong growth is mainly due to the growing use of omics-based methods in the areas of precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and drug discovery. With the increasing availability of biological data from next-generation sequencing and other molecular profiling techniques such as proteomics and metabolomics, there is a need for advanced bioinformatics tools for integrating and analyzing multidimensional data. Also, the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in multi-omics research is enabling better data integration, 1odelling, and analytics. Research in cancer genomics, rare disease research, immunology, and systems biology is anticipated to drive adoption of multi-omics data integration solutions.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held largest share of bioinformatics market in 2025

By end user, the bioinformatics market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), government and public health organizations, and other end users. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies hold the largest share of the bioinformatics market in 2025. Growth in this segment is driven by the increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development, including target validation, molecular modeling, and lead optimization. The rising adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and multi-omics approaches has generated significant demand for advanced bioinformatics platforms to analyze complex biological data. Additionally, the growing focus on precision medicine, personalized therapies, and biomarker-based drug development is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to integrate bioinformatics into research workflows. Increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computational biology are further enhancing capabilities in predictive analytics, virtual screening, and therapeutic discovery.

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Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during forecast period

The bioinformatics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in the region is driven by rising adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, increasing research in molecular biology, and growing demand for precision medicine and personalized healthcare. The region's large and diverse patient population, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and genetic disorders, is creating demand for advanced genomic analysis and bioinformatics-based diagnostic solutions. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government initiatives supporting genomics and digital healthcare are contributing to market growth. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are investing significantly in genomic research, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology platforms.

Key Players

Leading players in the bioinformatics companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), DNASTAR (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US), GENEWIZ (US) and BGI Group (China), DNASTAR (US), Partek Incorporated (US), SOPHiA Genetics (Switzerland), Source BioScience (UK), and Biomax Informatics AG (Germany) among others.

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