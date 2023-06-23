Bioinformatics: Partnering Deals & Agreements 2016-2023 - Understand Historical Key Deal Terms and Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of Your Proposed Deal

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active deal makers

Financial deal terms for bioinformatics

Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2016, including financial terms where available, including over 1600 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of bioinformatics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in bioinformatics dealmaking since 2016, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading bioinformatics deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active bioinformatics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in bioinformatics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of bioinformatics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of bioinformatics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016. The chapter is organized by specific bioinformatics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by bioinformatics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and bioinformatics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatics partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.



The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of bioinformatics deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to over 1600 bioinformatics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual bioinformatics contracts enter into by the leading big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a bioinformatics agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

