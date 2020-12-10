Bioinformatics Pioneer CognitiveCare Appoints Key Executives as Part of Growth Plan

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveCare, a bioinformatics company and pioneer in the early detection of diseases, today announced that Sheena Gill has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, and Sri Valavala as Chief Technology Officer.

Gill will lead business strategy, revenue generation, partnerships, business development and growth for CognitiveCare in the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Sheena's leadership and expertise to accelerate our growth plans and execute our purpose-driven mission," said Venkat N. Peri, Founder and CEO of CognitiveCare. "Sheena's extensive and multi-disciplinary experience, along with her personal passion for the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), public health, and early disease detection will be instrumental in promoting our vision into a reality."

Gill is a recognized executive with more than 15 years of multifaceted leadership. She was selected as part of Washington Business Journal's Top 40 Business Leaders under 40. She has held C-Level roles with the Altarum Institute, a public health and healthcare delivery consulting organization; senior executive roles with C2 Technologies, an e-learning and education technology company; and has served on multiple corporate boards in the healthcare space.

Prior to her executive-level appointments, Gill practiced law in the D.C. metro area with The Chugh Firm representing hundreds of high-tech companies. She also served in the offices of two United States Senators.

"I believe this groundbreaking company will make significant strides in improving health outcomes for all by advancing AI platforms that detect diseases early," said Sheena Gill, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. "Our Healthcare AI Consulting Solutions will also help identify opportunities and solve some of the most pressing challenges facing payors, providers, and pharma. Above all, I am thrilled to be joining a brilliant and passionate team that is uniformly motivated by the goal of improving the health of every human being."

Also joining CognitiveCare is Sri Valavala as Chief Technology Officer, who will lead development and deployment of CognitiveCare's cloud-based scalable AI platform. Valavala brings more than two decades of invaluable software engineering experience. Having architected incredibly complex technology solutions for PwC, IBM and Silicon Valley startups, Valavala is regarded as one of the finest experts in cloud-based scalable technology solutions.

"Sri's passion at leveraging technology for the advancement of human capabilities and his experience as a technology evangelist, coupled with his forte in architecting and building scalable AI solutions will be an immense plus for CognitiveCare," stated Peri.

"It's very rare that someone gets an opportunity to pursue their passion as their career. CognitiveCare provides that platform for me and I am tremendously excited about it," said Sri Valavala, Chief Technology Officer.

About CognitiveCare:

CognitiveCare is a leading bioinformatics company on a mission to detect diseases early – from gestation to geriatrics. CognitiveCare is working at the cutting edge of science to build the world's first comprehensive disease detection platform that integrates AI, advanced math, and stats at the intersection of medicine, biology, and genomics. Akin to human birth, CognitiveCare's maiden launch is addressing Maternal and Infant Health. CognitiveCare's MIHIC Score™ Platform detects 48 maternal, fetal and infant health risks early in the pregnancy cycle to empower caregivers, payers and individuals to act proactively. CognitiveCare's world-class Healthcare AI Consulting helps payers, providers, and pharma harness the power of AI, digital, and analytics capabilities to identify new opportunities and address some of their most pressing challenges in healthcare. Together with its customers and collaborators, CognitiveCare is reimagining healthcare.

