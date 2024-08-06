BioInnovation Institute enters into a collaboration with MIT and UNC to support new Bio Studio project

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInnovation Institute (BII), an international non-profit foundation, incubating and accelerating world-class life science research, today announces it has entered into a collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of North Carolina (UNC) to support a research project through its company creation program, Bio Studio.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, BII will contribute to the funding of the Project by means of a grant with a total annual market value of up to DKK 7,860,000, for a project period of up to three years. Alongside the grant, BII will support the project with business development expertise, intellectual property support, access to investor network, and both wet lab and office infrastructure.

The Bio Studio project, named Pivot, will focus on how mucus can combat antibiotic resistance. The project aims to leverage the mucus barrier, an essential component of the innate immune system, to address the unmet medical needs of chronic lung diseases. The project will be led by Principal Investigators, Professor Katharina Ribbeck and Associate Professor Matthew Wolfgang.

Katharina Ribbeck, Professor of Biological engineering at MIT, leads The Ribbeck Lab which has become a world-leader in elucidating the role of mucus and the basic mechanisms of the mucus barrier. Matthew Wolfgang, Associate Professor at the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and the Marsico Lung Institute at UNC, leads the team at The Wolfgang Lab and focuses on the pathogenesis of chronic respiratory infection in muco-obstructive airway diseases.

Trine Bartholdy, Chief Innovation Officer at BioInnovation Institute said: "We are excited to enter into a collaboration with world-leading research institutes, MIT and UNC. The Pivot project is a fantastic addition to our Bio Studio portfolio as antibiotic resistance remains a key concern for society. The combination of expertise from both Prof. Ribbeck and Associate Prof. Wolfgang is a truly unique asset for this project and we look forward to supporting the team in developing innovative solutions to address antibiotic resistance."

Professor Katharina Ribbeck, Principal Investigator at Massachusetts Institute of Technology added: "The critical role of the mucus barrier has been overshadowed by the historical emphasis on antibiotics. However, with antibiotic resistance presenting a growing global threat, leveraging the power of this natural defense system offers a new frontier in therapeutic development. By harnessing the potential of the mucus barrier, a cornerstone of our innate immune system, we can achieve significant benefits for patients and society as a whole. BII's Bio Studio program provides the perfect platform to explore the commercial potential of this innovative science and pave the way for company creation."

Professor Matthew Wolfgang, Principal Investigator at University of North Carolina said: "As the prevalence of lung disease and chronic lung infection continue to increase world-wide, there is a dire need for new more effective therapies to treat these highly recalcitrant infections. I am thrilled to be part of this innovative team and look forward to advancing Pivot to the next level with the support of the Bio Studio program."

About the BioInnovation Institute Foundation:

At BioInnovation Institute (BII), we accelerate world-class life science start-up innovation for the benefit of people and society. As a non-profit institute, BII operates the company creation programs, Bio Studio, Venture Lab and Venture House, to support life science start-ups with knowledge, network, infrastructure and funding of up to 3M EUR per projects and 1,8 M EUR per start-up. With our expertise, network, funding, and infrastructure, we empower startups to succeed and believe in the transformative power of life science innovation. Read more on www.bioinnovationinstitute.com

Since its inception in 2018, BII has supported 100 start-ups and projects with EUR 97 million alongside the venture capital, industry and business expertise it provides to help them accelerate to the next level. In total, BII's start-ups have raised over EUR 428 million in external funding from both local and international investors. Recent company successes include, Adcendo, Stipe Therapeutics, Twelve Bio, Octarine Bio, and Cirqle Biomedical.

SOURCE BioInnovation Institute