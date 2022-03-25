Bioinsecticides Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% by 2026| Growing Demand for Organic Farming & Organic Food to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our bioinsecticides market report covers the following areas:

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for organic farming and organic food is one of the key drivers supporting the bioinsecticides market growth. Biological products such as microbiological products and biofertilizers have attracted a lot of attention and are being promoted on a large scale. To tap the growing awareness of organic agriculture, various types of organic and biological inputs have been launched and are being sold to farmers. The key factors behind the increase in the demand for organic food are an increasing number of health-conscious individuals, increasing environmental concerns, and governmental support toward awareness and the use of organic products. Such key factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is one of the factors hindering the bioinsecticides market growth. Vendors are expanding their product portfolio by launching new variants of synthetic pesticides and herbicides. For instance, in January 2020, FMC Corp. announced the launch of a new herbicide named Authority Edge. It has already received the EPA registration for use in soybeans, sunflowers, and dry-shelled peas, including chickpeas. The presence of such harmful herbicides in the market is attributed to their lower cost compared with their substitutes. Therefore, the availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is expected to hamper the growth of the bioinsecticides market during the forecast period.

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Crop Based



Non Crop Based

Geography

North America



APAC



South America



Europe



The Middle East And Africa

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The bioinsecticides market share growth by the crop-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crop-based bioinsecticides are better alternatives to chemical pesticides, as they are derived from natural resources such as minerals and bacteria. They control the ill effects of pests, weeds, and other insects on crops. They treat and protect crops without harming the soil. Bioinsecticides are usually spread on plants and crops. They are replacing synthetic pesticides in many crops and playing a significant role in agriculture and sustainable practices. Such factors are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the bioinsecticides market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for organic farm products and stringent regulatory structures on the use of chemical fertilizers will facilitate the bioinsecticides market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Bioinsecticides Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinsecticides market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioinsecticides market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioinsecticides market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioinsecticides market vendors

Bioinsecticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.25 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BioSafe Systems LLC, BioWorks Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, IPL Biologicals Ltd., Kan biosys, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Vestaron Corp., and Kilpest India Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

