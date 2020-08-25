Bioinsider Presents 'Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19' Virtual Meeting on September 17, 2020

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioinsider, the leading virtual meeting platform for communication among the scientific, policymaker and business communities, has opened registration for its upcoming virtual meeting 'Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19' on September 17, 2020.

After the successful 'Diagnostic Landscape for COVID-19' event held in June, the upcoming 'Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19' meeting virtually convenes experts in COVID-19 therapeutics to discuss challenges and solutions around drug repurposing, antibody-based strategies, and antiviral approaches. The one-day live meeting will provide scientific presentations followed by Bioinsider's highly engaged Breakout Discussion Platform that will allow for thoughtful conversations with experts and peers along with on-demand access to all presentations.

"We are in uncharted territory as the COVID-19 global pandemic reshapes all aspects of our society. Many in academic and industrial research have refocused their mission to combat this deadly virus," said Dr. Ngoc (Emily) Le, founder and CEO of Bioinsider. "The community is eager to share and discuss research findings, and this event provides a perfect venue. We enable attendees looking for education on featured topics the unparalleled opportunity to engage in a friendly setting with leading experts through our intimate breakout discussion format."

The event, which is made possible by Sino Biological and Twist Bioscience, is available to both academic/non-profit and commercial attendees. Face-to-face breakout sessions will be limited to 15 participants per discussion and are used to allow participants from diverse backgrounds to brainstorm, exchange ideas, and enhance their professional network.

Sessions already scheduled include:

COVID-19 drug repurposing efforts

Neutrophil-targeting peptides (NTPs) as a treatment for COVID-19

Clinical challenges and engineering therapeutic solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic

Naturally occurring human B-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2

Development of human neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Development of broad-spectrum antibodies to combat SARS-CoV-2 and future SARS-like viruses

Design and development of alpha-ketoamide inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease

Beating COVID-19: vaccine, anti-virals, or treatment?

About Dr. Ngoc 'Emily' Le, founder and CEO, Bioinsider

Dr. Le received her Doctor of Philosophy in chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and spent years working as a content conference producer and leading the product development analytics group at Cambridge Healthtech Institute. She has years of experience working with academic, healthcare, biopharma, and executive professionals in technical scientific and business settings. Dr. Le has a diverse knowledge in diagnostics, drug development, commercial strategy, and various therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, and gene and cell therapies.

About Bioinsider

Founded in 2020, Bioinsider LLC is a group of like-minded individuals dedicated to creating a quality-driven, unbiased virtual meeting platform for communication among the scientific community, policymakers, and business leaders. The goal of these events is to create connections, enrich knowledge, foster collaborations, drive the success of research, and spark innovations. For more information, visit bioinsidernetwork.com.

