Biointelli Announces Major Upgrades: Introducing BioConnect PRO, Comprehensive Biopharma Database, and an Unprecedented Record of Global Scientists

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biointelli, a leading name in life sciences marketing and sales intelligence, is thrilled to announce a suite of ground-breaking upgrades to our existing services. These state-of-the-art features aim to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery and advancement by providing our users with unparalleled access to data, insights, and automation tools.

Introducing BioConnect PRO

In our commitment to continually enhance value for our customers, we are launching BioConnect PRO—a sophisticated online application designed for technical sales representatives. At a nominal fee of $200 per month, this groundbreaking tool monitors a sales representative's territory for new funding opportunities, upcoming scientific conferences, new publications, and more. What sets BioConnect PRO apart is its ability to generate AI assisted hyper-personalized and technical cold email outreaches. By integrating Biointelli's rich data with the sales rep's company products, this tool creates compelling emails that can be sent directly to the rep, saving countless hours of manual work.

Comprehensive Biopharma Database

Our major new investment includes an exhaustive Biopharma Database featuring in-depth details on research areas and networks. This enables our clients to stay ahead of the curve by having fingertip access to invaluable data, aiding them in making informed business decisions.

Historical Record of Global Scientists

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, we have meticulously compiled a historical record of every scientist around the globe—from undergraduates to highly published contributors. This database is a treasure trove that includes scientists' academic and industrial positions, research details, contributions, and most recent publications.

Weekly Updates on Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), Funding, and More

Subscribers to Biointelli continue to receive weekly reports that offer up-to-the-minute information on funding, Key Opinion Leaders, publications, and scientific conferences from around the world.

"With these new upgrades, we aim to redefine the standard for sales and marketing intelligence in the life sciences sector," says David Hines, CEO of Biointelli. "These tools are not just value additions; they're game changers. We're excited to see how our clients leverage these new capabilities to achieve unparalleled levels of success."

For more information or to subscribe to our services, please visit our website at www.biointelli.com

About Biointelli

Biointelli is a pioneer in life sciences marketing and sales database solutions, delivering accurate and actionable insights to businesses and institutions worldwide. We strive to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery by offering unparalleled access to a wide range of data and analytics tools.

