Biointelli Launches 2.0 Release with Refreshed UI and Expanded Data Sets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biointelli, a leading provider of proprietary algorithms for big data analysis and databases for the life science business market, today announced the launch of its updated user interface and enhanced database. The platform, which has been a mainstay for marketing and sales professionals the world over, was updated to improve usability and bring prominence to several new features that are now included for existing subscribers.

The new interface places an emphasis on ease of use by limiting clicks to access essential data queries. The 2.0 Release also integrates guided help throughout with point-and-click tool tips to assist users with entering the right information in the right format for their search needs. The updated navigation is designed to quickly maneuver users to the information they need with just a click. Revised categories include designated spaces for funding, publications, conferences, industries, and purchases data. In addition, the platform now also includes an enhanced key influencer and key innovator database.

"We've preserved the core functionality that our customers have come to rely on while cleaning up the UI to make it even easier to navigate than ever before," said David Hines, founder and CEO of Biointelli. "We're confident that this update will help pave the way for deeper connections between our users and the data that drives their day-to-day business decisions while bolstering understanding and depth in the platform."

Biointelli's market intelligence platform has led the lead generation space for scientific marketing for over 15 years. A forerunner in the industry, the company has helped major global corporations in the life sciences space curate targeted marketing contacts to penetrate their niches effectively and affordably. The main database is updated with thousands of new and refreshed contacts on a weekly basis, including post-docs and lab managers, and contains over 2 million emails, mailing addresses, and phone numbers. Customers are able to access their data as a full text export that is compatible with leading CRM systems or opt for dedicated FTP upload.

In addition, Biointelli offers individual support for sales professionals with its Sales Enablement Tools, or SET, which enable users to establish search parameters based on individual territory and quota needs. From there, the platform issues real-time Bioalerts that send relevant contacts based on keyword matches directly to sales representatives for outreach and nurturing.

The latest release of Biointelli reflects the company's continued commitment to helping customers and end users optimize their prospect profiles with up-to-date, relevant contact details. Real-time integrations lead the way in providing details relevant to scientists, researchers, academics, speakers, and key influencers in their respective fields. The release underscores the company's core mantra to bring highly technical products to market with a highly targeted approach that hones in on the individual scientists' needs and is mutually beneficial to senders and recipients of marketing content.

Biointelli provides proprietary algorithms for big data analysis and databases for the life science business market. The Biointelli platform is an essential tool for selling and marketing into GOV, private biotech and biopharma, academic, research institutes, hospitals VC, and thousands of other life science funding sources. Biointelli provides a weekly analysis of global funding, custom tailored to our clients' needs to increase scientific leads and support marketing. Real-time data sources and robust search parameters allow marketing and sales leaders to take charge of their targeted lead generation efforts with state-of-the-art tools at their fingertips to highlight pivotal technologies to key influencers, thought leaders, and subject matter experts in their fields.

