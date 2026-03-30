Biointelli Launches Scientific Signal Intelligence™ -- A New Category That Predicts Life Science Demand Before It Exists in Your CRM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biointelli Corporation today announced the launch of Biointelli Predict, the first commercial intelligence platform built on Scientific Signal Intelligence™ (SSI) — a new category designed to detect and score real-time scientific momentum to identify organizations entering purchasing cycles before they appear in traditional sales pipelines or CRM systems.

Predict UI

Unlike conventional sales intelligence platforms that rely on contact databases, static lead lists, and web-based intent signals, Scientific Signal Intelligence draws directly from the scientific record — including NIH and NSF grant awards, industry funding, PubMed publication velocity, USPTO patent filings, lab hiring activity, clinical trial expansion, citation network growth, and conference abstract activity. Each signal is measured as a rate of change — a Delta — enabling commercial teams to identify emerging demand 6 to 18 months ahead of CRM visibility.

"The scientific record is the most accurate leading indicator of life science demand ever assembled," said David Hines, Founder and CEO of Biointelli. "With Biointelli Predict, commercial teams can see purchasing cycles as they begin. Scientific Signal Intelligence makes that possible. It's all about the Delta."

For example, an oncology laboratory that receives a new NIH grant, increases its publication output, expands hiring, and increases conference participation is typically entering a purchasing cycle for instruments, reagents, and services. Biointelli Predict detects this acceleration in real time, enabling commercial teams to engage these accounts months before traditional signals appear—when vendor decisions are still being formed. This early visibility allows sales teams to prioritize outreach, tailor messaging, and compete more effectively at the beginning of the buying cycle.

Biointelli Predict: The First Platform Built on Scientific Signal Intelligence™

Biointelli will formally launch Biointelli Predict at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego on April 17, 2026.

Built on 18 years of proprietary, normalized scientific data, Biointelli Predict indexes millions of scientific entities globally. For the AACR launch, the platform is focused on oncology, including 17,000 companies and more than 500,000 academic laboratories worldwide.

Biointelli Predict identifies opportunity, while BioConnect PRO converts these signals into qualified pipeline through GenAI-powered outreach.

The core methodologies are the subject of USPTO Provisional Patent Application No. 63/998,284, filed March 6, 2026, establishing Biointelli's priority in defining and implementing this category.

Availability

Biointelli Predict will be available to life science manufacturers, distributors, CROs, and scientific services firms. Biointelli has supported organizations including Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher for over 14 years. Biointelli representatives will be available for demonstrations at AACR 2026 in San Diego beginning April 17. To schedule a meeting or request a demonstration, contact: [email protected] | biointelli.com/predict

References to these organizations do not imply endorsement of Biointelli Predict or Scientific Signal Intelligence.

About Biointelli

Biointelli Corporation is a life science commercial intelligence company specializing in Scientific Signal Intelligence™ (SSI). Founded in 2008, the company has built a dataset based on 18 years of proprietary, normalized scientific data across grants, publications, patents, purchasing data, Industry intelligence, clinical trials, and conference activity.

Biointelli operates under GDPR and CPPA compliance and delivers GenAI-powered tools for early-stage commercial engagement.

Media Contact

Robin Hines

Biointelli Corporation

[email protected]

617-444-8420

SOURCE Biointelli Corporation