BioIntelliSense and the American College of Cardiology Join Forces to Advance Remote Cardiac Care and to Offer the BioButton COVID-19 Screening Solution at ACC.21

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced the company has formed a strategic collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) that combines innovative medical-grade wearable devices and data science to advance remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs for cardiac care. The ACC will also offer the BioButton™ COVID-19 Screening Solution to provide an added layer of safety at the 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo held May 15 – 17, 2021 in Atlanta.

The FDA-cleared BioSticker and medical-grade BioButton wearable devices allow for continuous vital sign monitoring of temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate at rest to enable early detection of adverse vital sign trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics. The strategic collaboration will combine ACC's clinical expertise in heart health with BioIntelliSense's effortless user experience and multi-parameter monitoring to make remote cardiac care scalable, reliable, and cost effective.

ACC.21 will bring together cardiologists and cardiovascular specialists from around the world to share the newest discoveries in treatment and prevention. The ACC is committed to creating a healthy and safe environment for attendees, exhibitors, and staff in line with all current directives and recommendations that will enable attendees to make informed and safe decisions about their attendance. In addition to all CDC recommended COVID-19 safety protocols, ACC.21 conference attendees will have the option to participate in the BioButton COVID-19 Screening Solution for continuous vital sign and symptom monitoring for COVID-like infection. ACC.21 is the first major medical conference to use the BioButton solution.

James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense, commented, "We are proud to form a strategic collaboration with the American College of Cardiology to advance virtual care and remote patient monitoring programs that can transform cardiac care. Together with the ACC, we can provide the cardiology community with medical-grade monitoring devices, clinically validated algorithms and RPM education that will have a profound impact on routine patient care globally. The inclusion of BioButton COVID-19 Screening Program to the safety measures for the ACC Scientific Session will also serve to provide their cardiovascular professional membership an opportunity to experience the simplicity of virtual care and effortless remote monitoring."

"The ACC – and the cardiovascular community as a whole – has a long history of advancing innovative solutions to transform cardiovascular care and patient outcomes," said ACC President Athena Poppas, MD, FACC. "We are excited by the opportunity to partner with BioIntelliSense and be on the cutting edge of an innovative technology with real-time health data and feedback."

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

About American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

Media Contact:

BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Carolyn Walsh

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

American College of Cardiology

Nicole Napoli

Director, Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Related Links

http://BioIntelliSense.com

