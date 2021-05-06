BioIntelliSense BioButton™ Named Best New Monitoring Solution by MedTech Breakthrough Awards

The BioButton is a coin-sized, disposable medical wearable device for continuous monitoring of temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate at rest to enable early detection of adverse vital sign trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics. The BioIntelliSense medical grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and portfolio of wearable devices, including the flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker™, provides a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), by combining an effortless patient experience with medical grade clinical accuracy.

James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense, commented, "We are honored to receive this industry-recognized MedTech Breakthrough Award and to be named the Best New Monitoring Solution. The clinical application of the BioButton expands beyond its initial starting point for early detection of COVID-19-like symptoms to satisfying a growing global demand for a medical grade health screening and remote care solution with consumer appeal. We look forward to scaling our award winning devices and data services with provider, payor and enterprise organizations by bringing medical grade care to the home and making early detection simple."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services, and products around the globe. MedTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today's most competitive categories of technology.

"Connected healthcare solutions and wearables represent a promising new sector for the digital health and medical device industries, and BioIntelliSense is delivering a breakthrough product with its BioButton product, providing users with continuous vital sign monitoring that is both cost-effective and accurate," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire BioIntelliSense team for their well-deserved industry recognition and a well-deserved 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award designation."

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact

BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Carolyn Walsh

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BioIntelliSense, Inc.