BioIntelliSense Partners with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to Incorporate the BioSticker™ Medical Device for Continuous Monitoring in Clinical Trials

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced the company has entered into a strategic partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to incorporate use of the BioSticker™ medical wearable device and data services in clinical trials of hematological cancer patients.

The BioSticker is the first FDA-cleared single-use medical device that enables 30 days of continuous vital signs monitoring. The BioIntelliSense medical grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and FDA 510(k) Class II medical wearable device provides a new standard for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), by combining an effortless patient experience with medical grade clinical accuracy, for cost-effective virtual trials.

The LLS clinical trials will include use of the BioSticker medical device for the continuous collection of vital sign and physiological data which includes temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate at rest, activity level and body position. The BioSticker data services and advanced analytics will be used by LLS to correlate symptoms to treatment.

James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense, commented, "Our medical grade devices and data services can have a profound impact on oncology care by unlocking unique and actionable clinical intelligence to guide treatment decisions. It is a major focus of our company and we are extremely proud to be partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as a global leader in blood cancer research and support services."

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

