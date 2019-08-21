BioInvent Will Conduct Phase l/lla Trial With BI-1206 in Combination With Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in Solid Tumors

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (OMXS: BINV), a company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer, today announced that the earlier communicated phase l/lla clinical trial in solid cancer will be conducted with BI-1206, one of BioInvent's proprietary anti-FcγRllB antibodies, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a leading anti-PD1 antibody. In July 2019 this trial received IND acceptance by FDA.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof said, "Expanding BI-1206's clinical development to solid tumors in combination with pembrolizumab, one of the most powerful and successful immune-oncology drugs, constitutes a major step for BioInvent. The program is based on our recent preclinical data demonstrating the ability of BI-1206 to address an important mechanism of resistance to PD1 inhibition, providing a way to enhance anti-tumor immune responses in patients with solid tumors. We believe that inhibition of FcγRIIb will become a key component in the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies."

The Phase l/lla clinical trial will evaluate the drug combination in patients with advanced solid tumors, who have been previously treated with anti-PD1 or anti-PD-L1 antibodies, and is a multicenter, dose-finding, consecutive-cohort, open-label trial.

BI-1206 is currently being investigated in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (publ) (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Three preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.TTM technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at

www.bioinvent.com .

