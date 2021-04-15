BioIQ and MLU Services Inc. Partner to Bring Mobile COVID-19 Vaccinations to Rural America

ATLANTA and ATHENS, Ga., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, announces a partnership with MLU Services, Inc., a trusted FEMA partner and leading provider of temporary medical facilities during national emergencies. The partnership will help bring mobile units and site-based COVID-19 vaccination solutions to underserved rural areas and unvaccinated populations. The collaboration marries MLU's 20-year emergency response and logistics expertise with BioIQ's proven, 15-year track record for successfully engaging hard-to-reach patient populations.

In the wake of limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution among disadvantaged populations, the partnership seeks to overcome racial and socioeconomic health inequity gaps. BioIQ and MLU will bring vaccinations and vaccine hesitancy materials to areas that have been underserved or hesitant to engage. MLU will manage rapid deployment and end-to-end operation of the mobile mass vaccination centers, in full compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state requirements. BioIQ will leverage its technology platform and expertise in patient analytics and social determinants of health to effectively engage rural residents. The mobile units and site-based solutions also fill a broader need to help employers and state and federal government agencies provide employee and population access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The mobile unit vaccination strategy is the latest pillar in BioIQ's end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution for employers and government agencies. "Our goal is to support and augment onsite and retail vaccination models with population health analytics and consumer education materials designed to improve the efficacy of those programs," said BioIQ Chief Tech Commercialization Officer Deborah Dean. "MLU's national reputation for successfully executing at scale, in all types of urgency scenarios, makes them the perfect partner for mobile COVID-19 vaccination site distribution."

"MLU's emergency response team takes care of all equipment, staffing, and service aspects of mobile medical unit deployment, from set-up and traffic control, to vaccine refrigeration and PPE provisioning," said MLU CEO Marcia Ulm. "We will look to BioIQ to reinforce our efforts with analytics-driven resident outreach to improve utilization of mobile COVID-19 vaccination resources."

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought greater awareness to national health inequity issues, including those in rural, underserved areas," said BioIQ Founder, President, and COO Justin Bellante. "When you couple that with the trend of healthcare facilities disappearing in rural regions and potential hesitation to receive the vaccination, it's clear that new strategies are needed to get vital healthcare resources to market. Mobile vaccination solutions are an ideal way to improve access and convenience for these rural populations."

To learn more about BioIQ's COVID-19 testing platform and solutions, as well as other services to protect workforces and communities, visit www.bioiq.com.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About MLU Services, Inc.

Founded in 2001 by Marcia Ulm, MLU Services, Inc. is a nationwide, family-operated emergency response business creating walk-through, curbside, drive-through, and mobile clinics for COVID-19 vaccination sites. Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, with additional locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Santa Rosa, California, MLU provides expert staff, project managers, and skilled technicians to support testing units, screening centers, and vaccination sites for private companies, state administrators, and government health departments. MLU has actively worked at nearly every major U.S. disaster since 1999. To learn more about MLU, visit medical.mluservices.com.

SOURCE BioIQ

Related Links

http://medical.mluservices.com

