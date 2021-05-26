BioIQ Announced as 2021 Georgia Fast 40 Program Honoree by ACG Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, was recently announced as a 2021 Georgia Fast 40 program honoree by the Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth®. The annual program recognizes the top 40 fastest growing, for profit, middle market companies headquartered in the state of Georgia. Honorees are selected based on growth performance factors.

2021 Georgia Fast 40 applicants were required to submit three years of revenue and employment data, which was validated by Cherry Bekaert LLP. Qualified applicants were then evaluated and interviewed by an ACG Selection Committee tasked with choosing the final 40 honorees. BioIQ was recognized for achieving record revenue growth from 2018 to 2020, with significant gains attributable to the company's work bringing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions into its at-home, mobile, retail, and worksite health testing and vaccination ecosystem for employers, health plans, and government entities.

"The commitment of the BioIQ team and our scalable technology platform enabled us to quickly respond to support traditional client population health needs as well as challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said BioIQ Founder, President, and COO Justin Bellante. "We remain focused on our mission to bring improved access and convenience to population health programs and we thank the Association for Corporate Growth for recognizing our efforts to modernize and disrupt the diagnostic health testing industry."

"These companies represent more than 6,600 new jobs and nearly 2.4 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years," said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors. "In speaking with many of the CEOs, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies."

ACG Atlanta will present awards at the Georgia Fast 40 celebration at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead on June 24, 2021. To view the full list of 2021 Georgia Fast 40 honorees, visit https://www.acg.org/atlanta/events/georgia-fast-40-awards-celebration/2021-honorees.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG's Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A South (formerly the Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, a Wine Tasting Reception, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women's Forum and Young Professionals group.

