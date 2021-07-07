BioIQ Announces Webinar with Cambia Health Solutions Senior Vice President of Health Care Services Dr. Marion Couch on How COVID-19 Drove Innovation in Healthcare

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, announces the availability of a new on-demand episode in the company's ongoing webinar series featuring health insights from industry leaders. In the latest webinar installment, Cambia Health Solutions Senior Vice President of Health Care Services and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marion Couch joins BioIQ Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer Justin Bellante to discuss COVID-19's impact on healthcare innovation.

Dr. Couch previously served as Senior Medical Advisor in the Office of the Administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), where she cultivated deep expertise in value-based care policy, transformation, and payment models. In their respective roles, both Couch and Bellante have witnessed first-hand the tremendous impact the pandemic has had on driving innovation in healthcare delivery. Recent advancements in mobilized vaccine distribution, telehealth, and at-home health screening are increasingly enabling health plans and providers to overcome social determinant of health (SDoH) obstacles and meet patients where they are.

During the webinar, Couch and Bellante address these and other trends, including:

the role of evidence-based decisions in reducing fragmentation as telehealth evolves

how to expand care management models that champion outcomes over volume

what's needed to streamline cumbersome prior authorization practices

collaborative innovation to improve care access for at-risk and underserved populations

Dr. Couch shares insight into the various ways Cambia Health Solutions and its partners are leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to continue to drive innovation that improves member engagement and empowers physicians. "We're in an age of transformation unlike any I've seen in my entire career," she said. "In that respect, for companies like [BioIQ] and [Cambia], it's a moment to think about how to do things better. For that small silver lining, I'm quite grateful. Those who can innovate will have doors open like never before."

Bellante echoes Couch's sentiment. "As a result of executing through the challenges and intensity of the past year, we now have more data and experience around the impact of new levers in care delivery," said Bellante. "Organizations are more committed than ever to innovating to transform our healthcare system and applying what we've learned on a broader tactical level to overcome health inequities and better support population health."

Access the full "How the COVID Pandemic Drove Healthcare Innovation" webinar and other on-demand episodes here. BioIQ offers the ongoing series as a forum for employers, health plans, and local government agencies to glean best practices to improve the health of consumers across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Learn more about BioIQ's end-to-end technology platform for supporting at-home testing, health screenings, and vaccination access, including COVID-19 solutions, at www.bioiq.com/platform/.

